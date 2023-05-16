ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

ICC scraps 'confusing' soft signal ahead of WTC Final

Soft signal consigned to history as cricket's governing body puts the onus on contentious catches entirely on TV umpire under latest playing conditions changes

Josh Schonafinger and AAP

16 May 2023, 02:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo