ICC scraps 'confusing' soft signal ahead of WTC Final

Umpires will no longer be required to give a 'soft signal' before referring catches to the television umpire, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) admitting the process had become "unnecessary" and "confusing".

On-field umpires have previously indicated a soft signal of out or not out when faced with a tight call before asking the third umpire to review it with the benefit of different camera angles and slow-motion replays.

"Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years," said Sourav Ganguly, chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee.

"The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays."

The process has attracted criticism in recent years, most notably in Australia during the men's New Year's Test against South Africa when three separate low catches were deemed not out by the television umpire.

The soft signal was ignored on two of those three chances, raising questions over whether it had become obsolete and misleading for fans.

The Proteas were denied the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne after Simon Harmer's catch was deemed to have bounced by third umpire Richard Kettleborough, despite replays appearing inconclusive.

Labuschagne, the fortuitous batter, admitted after his innings: "If there's no TV (replays) then I'm walking, that's just how the game works.

"But with the amount of slow-motion footage of the ball, you see his fingers push and split open, according to the technicalities some of the ball is touching the grass, regardless of whether his fingers are under it or not."

A 2022 change to how the soft signal was interpreted, handing more power to the third umpire and putting less onus on the on-field call, muddied the waters further.

Previously, TV umpires would uphold the soft signal decision unless they had conclusive evidence to overturn it.

But since the change, the soft signal only became relevant if the technology failed or wasn't available for any reason.

"The ICC did tweak its third umpire protocols in this area last year, where the soft signal would carry less weight, only if the TV replays were inconclusive or poor, or non-existent," former ICC Umpire of the Year, Simon Taufel said on Channel 7's coverage of the Test.

Steve Smith was at the centre of the other two contentious calls in the Sydney Test match last summer. While he concedes the first catch "may have slid along the grass", he was certain he had caught the second.

But the third umpire deemed both to be not out.

The ICC detailed several other changes to playing conditions on Monday.

Helmets will now be mandatory for "high-risk positions" – which include situations in which batters are facing fast bowlers, wicketkeepers standing up to the stumps and fielders close to the batter in front of the wicket.

The ICC's new rules come into effect on June 1, meaning they will be applied in the June 7-11 World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval.