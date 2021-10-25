Patience, Devine influence key to big runs from Sophie

Sophie Devine believes her latest WBBL century provides the blueprint for consistent runs this season and is adamant the influence of opening partner Beth Mooney will also be critical to her success.

Devine struck 101 from just 60 balls to set up Perth Scorchers' 81-run win over Sydney Thunder on Sunday, with her knock marking just the second time she has passed 50 in 11 innings since returning to the game after taking a break to focus on her mental health earlier this year.

The whirlwind century followed knocks of 18 from 15 deliveries, and 19 from 12, in the Scorchers' first two matches.

The New Zealand superstar had said a more patient approach early had paid off on Sunday; she worked her way to 18 from 19 deliveries in the powerplay before launching, dispatching off-spinner Lauren Smith over the boundary in the seventh over before hitting 16 runs off Sammy-Jo Johnson in the eighth.

"The first two games of the season I got starts and hadn't been able to kick on, which has been frustrating," Devine said on Monday.

"So it was nice to score runs, but for me it is it's about kicking on now.

"And if it takes a little bit of time at the start of an innings so I can cash in later, maybe that's the blueprint moving forward.

"But consistency is the biggest part, runs here and there isn't good enough.

"For me, it's about churning out the runs to a higher level consistently."

Devine put on a mammoth 173 for the first wicket with Mooney, in what was the second highest partnership in WBBL history behind Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy's unbeaten 199.

The Scorchers skipper’s aggression is complemented by Mooney's craftiness, and Devine credited her teammate for helping her remain patient during the early stages of Sunday's innings.

Mooney gets creative in supporting role

"That's certainly one of the strengths of batting with Moons, as she keeps me pretty grounded, which is really important," she said.

"Sometimes I do get a little bit eager, I want to try and swing the bat every ball.

"Having a partner like her down the other end, who just keeps things in check and keeps reiterating to play to my strengths, so picking the right ball and not having to go after everything (is an advantage).

"We've showed we can be a bit slow at the start, but we both know that we can cash in towards the back end of the innings.

"It is a case of reining the ego in and making sure that I'm not getting ahead of myself, and having someone like Beth Mooney down the other end is certainly a calming influence on me."

Devine stepped away from the game during a home limited-overs series against Australia in March, citing the need to focus on her mental health.

She returned for the White Ferns' tour of England in September, and said her well-being was an ongoing process that she was carefully monitoring, with a busy summer ahead that includes a home ODI World Cup next March.

"It was really important to take the time away and clear my head and just spend some time on me," Devine said.

"For me, it's an ongoing process and an ongoing thing that I'm going to have to keep monitoring with spending time in bubbles and my own mental health with a big season coming up.

"You've got to be prepared to adapt and adjust to things on the fly.

"It's about finding that time where I can step away when necessary and make sure I'm having those breaks so when I can get onto the park I'm 100 per cent committed."