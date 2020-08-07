Players waiting on ICC call on world tournaments

As a decision looms on the future of the women's 2021 ODI World Cup, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine admits she has had to force herself to stop overthinking the potential outcomes.

The International Cricket Council will hold a board meeting tonight, with a call on whether to postpone or proceed with the 50-over tournament, due be held in New Zealand next February and March, likely to be made.

The host nations for the men's T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 will also be up for discussion, with Australia and India to each hold one following the postponement of this year's event.

Devine, who was part of the women's T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year and who has been eagerly looking forward to playing in an ICC event on home soil, said she was confident the right call would be made.

"Honestly I've learnt just to go with the flow," Devine said this week after being unveiled as Perth Scorchers' new captain for the upcoming Rebel WBBL season.

"I've probably heard about 53,000 different theories about when it might be played.

"The more I think about it … it works me up to the point where it's not really helpful.

"I'm sure the powers that be will make the right decision and whatever that is, and I'll support that."

While the men's 2020 T20 World Cup was officially postponed last month, planning has continued for the women's ODI event which, like the men's, is held just once every four years.

New Zealand's success in eliminating community spread of COVID-19 and the smaller scale of the eight-team event compared to the 16-team men's T20 event postponed in Australia, has raised hopes the 50-over tournament can proceed as planned.

Large crowds have already returned to sporting events in New Zealand, meaning full grounds could be on the cards for World Cup matches scheduled at Auckland's Eden Park, Tauranga's Bay Oval, Wellington's The Basin, Christchurch's Hagley Oval and University Oval in Dunedin.

However, there are obvious obstacles, not least of which is the cost and logistical implications of getting seven teams into New Zealand during a global pandemic.

There is also the matter of the qualification process, with only five of eight teams currently confirmed for the event – hosts New Zealand alongside Australia, England, South Africa and India.

The 10-team qualifying event due to be played in Sri Lanka last month has been postponed indefinitely.

Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy said while the ODI World Cup is undeniably the top priority for the world's top-ranked team, as the only major piece of silverware they do not currently hold, she too would accept whatever decision was made – provided the event went ahead eventually.

"I haven't given it too much thought, but it is at the back of our minds after losing the semi-final in 2017 and hopefully the right decision will be made for the right reasons," Healy told cricket.com.au.

"Even if it's not held when it's supposed to be, hopefully it's just postponed (because) it's a really important tournament for the women's game.

"But there are bigger factors at play and the world's health and safety is at the forefront."

If the World Cup is postponed, it will raise one immediate concern for the Australian women – their coach, Matthew Mott, is currently only contracted through to the scheduled end of the 2021 event.

It could also impact the 2022 T20 World Cup, to be hosted by South Africa. No dates have been announced for that event, but it is likely to be held early in the year.