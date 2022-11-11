Weber WBBL|08

Devine set to devastate as Scorchers seek final berth

Maddy Green says the reigning WBBL champions will be ruthless in their pursuit of a top-four spot as she tips skipper Sophie Devine to find form

Laura Jolly

11 November 2022, 07:20 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo