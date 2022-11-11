Devine set to devastate as Scorchers seek final berth

Maddy Green has issued a warning to the remainder of the Weber WBBL, declaring her Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine is ready to explode.

Superstar Kiwi allrounder Devine has been unable to find the same form with the bat WBBL fans have been accustomed to in recent years so far in WBBL|08, with 119 runs at 14.87, at a strike rate of 99, from nine innings.

QUICK SINGLE WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

It’s a contrast to the last two seasons; in WBBL|07 she hit 442 runs including a century and two fifties, and in WBBL|06 she struck 460, with a hundred and three fifties.

"Look, I fear for the team, for the game where that switch flips – she's going to be absolutely devastating," fellow New Zealand import Green said from Melbourne on Friday.

"I see the way she's hitting the ball in the nets and I know it's not far off."

Devine has featured in the top three run-scorers the last two seasons, with her opening partner Beth Mooney occurring top spot in both WBBL|06 and |07, with 551 and 547 runs respectively.

Mooney is currently second on the WBBL|08 tally with 266 runs; but has not yet matched the incredibly high standard she has set for herself in previous seasons as the only player to have scored more than 400 runs in each of the seven WBBL seasons to date.

The left-hander is currently in danger of missing that 400-run milestone for the first time with four innings remaining in the regular season, but after she hit a superb 99 off 58 balls against Sydney Sixers last weekend she shared her desire to peak at the right time.

"I haven’t been overly happy how I’ve been hitting it," Mooney said following last weekend’s win over the Sixers.

"The way I went about it (against the Sixers) was a lot better than what I’ve put out this tournament so far.

"It’s a long season, you don’t want to be peaking at the wrong time that’s for sure."

Mooney finds form with superb unbeaten 99

The Scorchers are facing a critical weekend in Melbourne, with matches against Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers.

The reigning champions sit fourth on the ladder, two points clear of Hobart Hurricanes who are breathing down their necks entering the final week of the regular season.

Worrying for the Scorchers is the fact they only have four matches remaining where the Hurricanes have six; however, they do have the kinder run home with the Sixers the only top-four side they will meet, while they also play the struggling Renegades twice.

The Hurricanes meanwhile play the Strikers (twice), Sixers, Heat and Stars (twice).

The forecast is another concern, with heavy rain threatening to wash out Sunday’s match against the Sixers.

"We haven't played our best cricket so far but we're having a good time and we know that our best cricket still in front of us," Green said.

"We came up against two really strong sides in the Strikers and the Heat (last week) and we were just probably five per cent off in all facets.

"We just know that we need to be a little bit more disciplined, a bit sharper and a bit more ruthless as well.

"So we're really looking to take the game on this weekend and put some pressure on the opposition."

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash