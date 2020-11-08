Devine brutalises Sixers to send WBBL warning

The word 'brutal' gets used way too often in sport, but Perth Scorchers captain Sophie Devine truly was just that in how she demolished the Sydney Sixers on Sunday.

Opening the batting alongside the world's No.1 T20 batter Beth Mooney, Devine clobbered five fours, seven sixes and the Sixers bowlers in an unforgettable 103 from 68 balls.

It’s hard to pick out just one highlight among many, but the way she manhandled, for lack of a better term, her rival captain Ellyse Perry was extraordinary.

Devastating Devine blasts epic WBBL hundred

Devine hit Perry for three sixes but her last one was a muscled uppercut over the cover point rope, probably 20 meters from where her adoring teammates sat and applauded in the COVID controlled area.

It left all those in attendance, including non-striker Beth Mooney, completely stunned.

"I hit a couple of shots today and 'Moons' (Mooney) came down and was like, 'What was that?' and I said, 'I actually don't know'," Devine told reporters after play.

"I think that's a good sign for me that you're not thinking about things and it just comes naturally."

QUICK SINGLE WBBL wrap: Stars go top as Perth scorch the Sixers

You wouldn't know it by the way Devine batted at Hurstville Oval but the Kiwi had failed to fire with the bat so far this season since making the well-documented off-season move from the Adelaide Strikers.

After five innings in the orange of the Scorchers, the hard-hitting right-hander averaged just 15 with a best of 31no in their DLS win over the Renegades.

Devine says the expectation to perform came from her more than anybody else, adding she was relieved to post a big total in her new colours.

"T20 cricket is such a fickle game that you can be feeling in the prime of your life and can't buy a run," she said.

Scorchers light it up and hand Sixers their first loss

"It was just sticking to my processes and staying really positive out there and having Moons out there was really nice today.

"Obviously a fair bit has been said about my move here and I'm certainly honoured to play for this club and I wanted to contribute in any way.

"So it's nice to finally put some runs on the board for the orange."

The knock was Devine's second hundred in the WBBL but her first century stand with Mooney, the dream opening combination many thought would only be possible by playing Dream 11 WBBL Fantasy.

But the pair lived up to the hype, combining for 151 in 16.3 overs to fall three runs short of Perth's highest ever partnership for any wicket.

Mooney made a sublime 60 as the supporting act in what must be alarming to other teams who have now seen what the dynamic duo is capable of.

"It's almost like we batted for years together, but funny to think it's only been a couple of games," Devine said.

"She's so well versed and knowledgeable about the game and how she goes about it, it's been really nice for me to just come in.

"We bounce off each other really well, which I think is important in any relationship."