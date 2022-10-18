Scoop Podcast: Devine's 'charity challenge' is back!

Sophie Devine's 'charity challenge' is back and it's better than ever. This season, the Perth Scorchers captain is challenging her Big Bash opponents to come up with the most outrageous wicket celebrations, with fans then offered the opportunity to vote for their favourites via social media.

Devine joins hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the Scoop Podcast to explain how she came up with the concept, the ins and outs, and of course who she's tipping for the wildest wicket celebration.

Devine also chats about the White Ferns' Bronze Medal winning Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham, as well as the experience of playing alongside Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux in The Hundred, plus the Aussie players she loves to get the better of in the Big Bash.

