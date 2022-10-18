Weber WBBL|08

Scoop Podcast: Devine's 'charity challenge' is back!

The Scorchers skipper explains the ins and outs of her new #WicketCharityChallenge

Laura Jolly and Emily Collin

18 October 2022, 10:01 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo