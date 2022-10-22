'Such a special part of the WBBL': Devine's challenge returns

If you flick on the Weber WBBL this season and see players pulling out Brett Lee style chainsaws, LeBron James-inspired celebrations or even 'the worm', you can thank Perth Scorchers captain Sophie Devine.

Devine has scored 3124 WBBL runs, won Player of the Tournament twice, been the hero of five super overs and has a WBBL title to her name, but the reason the White Ferns legend is one of the fan favourites of the competition goes beyond her on-field feats.

Since the 'headband challenge' debuted in 2018, Devine has endeared herself to legions of Aussie cricket fans with her charity challenges.

Designed to have some fun with the opposition as well as raise funds, the charity challenge was sorely missed in WBBL|07, but Devine, who last year led the Scorchers to a maiden WBBL title, has brought it back in the form of the 'wicket charity challenge' which encourages players to go their hardest with their wicket celebrations.

"I think back to watching cricket as a youngster and the one celebration that always stands out for me is Brett Lee and his old chainsaw. Surely that make an appearance!" Devine told the Scoop Podcast.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what people can come up with. Not that I'm any good at dancing, but surely TikTok is going to provide some inspiration for the youngsters."

The mechanisms of the 'wicket charity challenge' are similar to previous years – but with one key difference: the fans have all the power.

Devine will challenge her next opponent to outdo her own wicket celebrations, and it's then over to the fans to vote on which celebration they rate the best via the Perth Scorchers social media channels.

The allrounder has chosen to support the WA Cricket Foundation's Emerging Leaders program which is designed to empower young women to become leaders in cricket.

Like they have in the past, Devine is expecting the WBBL playing group to fully embrace the challenge – nominating a couple of peers she's expecting particularly big things from.

"I'm really going to put her on the spot here but Melie Kerr." Devine said.

"She absolutely loves dancing but as soon as there's a bit of a crowd she gets all shy. So if she doesn't dance if she gets a wicket, I'm going to have some serious words with her.

"Shooter (Megan Schutt), she'll probably do something with her biceps, we all know how much she loves those things.

Sophie Devine wants to see Megan Schutt showing off her biceps this season

"Tammy Beaumont, geez I hope she doesn't bowl but she can whip out a few handstands and round-offs"

Since WBBL|04, the appeal and impact of Devine's challenges has been felt far and wide.

The original headband challenge, which Devine still ranks as her favourite, raised more than $15,000 for various charities.

The headband challenge was a hit last summer // Getty

"It's crazy to think how long it's been going on for now," Devine said.

"I think the original headband challenge is my favourite. I had a memory pop up on my phone of Pez (Ellyse Perry) wearing a headband, and geez, that put a big smile on my face."

Then it was onto the 'zinc challenge', which ended up rallying the entire WBBL community together in support of bushfire ravaged communities around Australia after Devine called for all funds to be directed towards the Red Cross bushfire appeal.

Current players, former players, commentators and even Grand Slam champion Ash Barty heeded Devine's call as they donned the zinc and opened their wallets.

"The zinc challenge and how people embraced that, and how awesome it was to see the whole cricket community getting on board was so special and really heart-warming for me to see as I guess I threw it out there a bit, not knowing if it would stick or not.

"But to have the engagement of players and see everyone embrace it has been so cool and it's been such a special part of the WBBL to raise funds for some awesome charities around the country."

The 'hub challenges' saw Alyssa Healy throwing basketballs over her head, a 100-shot table tennis rally between Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham, and importantly, gave the players a welcome distraction from the challenges of living in the confinement of the WBBL Village.

But more than anything, Devine's challenges epitomise the essence of the world's best cricket league for women. It's competitive, entertaining and always undertaken with the understanding that sport is more than sport and has the power to improve lives.

