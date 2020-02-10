Molineux return leaves selectors with Sophie's choice

Another piece of Australia’s T20 World Cup puzzle fell into place on Sunday as young allrounder Sophie Molineux re-announced herself on the international stage.

Returning after a seven-month absence from the Australian XI, left-arm spinner Molineux bowled superbly on Sunday to capture 3-19 as her team successfully defended 7-132 against England at Junction Oval, sealing their place in the CommBank T20I Tri-Series final.

Backed up by a superb display of pace bowling from another young Australian, Tayla Vlaeminck, Molineux turned the screws on England and removed star batters Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont during her four-over spell.

It was a confidence boosting display for 22-year-old, who played a key role in helping Australia take out the 2018 T20 World Cup in the West Indies before a 2019 that was full of setbacks.

She underwent shoulder surgery last February and while she made her return for the multi-format Ashes in England, starring on Test debut, she missed subsequent series against West Indies and Sri Lanka as she continued rehabilitating the joint.

Then, in November, she announced she was taking a break from cricket partway through the Rebel WBBL season in order to focus on her mental health.

It was no given that the prodigiously talented Victorian would return for this World Cup campaign but her comeback – and performance on Sunday, which came after she faced a single delivery and bowled just one over against India on Saturday – is a timely bonus for Australia ahead of their tournament opener on February 21.

For Molineux, her return to the green and gold was all the more pleasing for the fact it came in front of her loved ones as she represented Australia in her home state for the first time.

"I’m just really enjoying being back and I’ve had a lot of support from everyone over the last little bit," Molineux said in Melbourne on Sunday.

"We’re at a really exciting point at the moment, so it’s really easy to be able to slide back in and be around the group.

"It was a special weekend to be able to look up and see my family and friends in the crowd, to be able to run out in the green and gold and be with these girls has been pretty cool as well."

Molineux’s form will also ensure selection conundrums ahead of the tournament, with leg-spinner Georgia Wareham left out of the XI this weekend as Australia employed two left-arm tweakers in Molineux and Jess Jonassen.

There’s also little doubt this home World Cup – the first women’s ICC event hosted in this country since 2009 – will come with plenty of expectation and pressure, particularly given Australia’s status as defending champions and world No.1s.

For country-kid Molineux, there is one simple way to shut out the noise.

"Everyone has got their own way of dealing that sort of thing," Molineux said of the unprecedented coverage and spotlight on their current campaign.

"I don’t use my phone much, I’m from the country and we didn’t have too much reception growing up … so I’m not too used to the old ‘Gram (Instagram) or anything like that."

Australia will meet India in the tri-series final on Wednesday, before continuing their World Cup preparations in Brisbane.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: India beat England by five wickets

Second T20I: England beat Australia in Super Over

Third T20I: Australia won by four wickets, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: England won by four wickets

Fifth T20I: India won by seven wickets

Sixth T20I: Australia won by 16 runs

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network