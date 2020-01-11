WNCL 2019-20

Molineux's return to be managed ahead of World Cup

Skipper Meg Lanning delighted to have Victorian teammate Sophie Molineux back playing after a break for mental health reasons

Laura Jolly

11 January 2020, 10:06 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

