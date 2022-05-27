Molineux nearing return after extending 'Gades deal

Left-arm spinner hopes to return to training in the next two months after tough period where she missed the Ashes through injury and lost her Cricket Australia contract

Jack Paynter

27 May 2022, 08:30 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo