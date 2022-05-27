Molineux nearing return after extending 'Gades deal

Foundation Renegade and international spinner Sophie Molineux will line-up with the Melbourne club for an eighth season after signing a two-year contract extension.

Still only 24 years old, Molineux made her debut for the Renegades as a teenager in the Weber WBBL's first season and will remain in red until at least the end of WBBL|09.

The left-arm orthodox allrounder is the Renegades games record holder with 87 and was appointed captain last season under new coach Simon Helmot, leading the side to the semi-final where they were beaten by Adelaide Strikers.

Unfortunately, that proved to be her final match for the summer with a stress fracture in her right foot ruling her out of Australia's multi-format Ashes series against England.

It was the start of a couple of tough months for the Victorian, who also lost her Cricket Australia contract in April.

But Molineux is hopeful of returning to batting and bowling in the nets over the next two months, which should have her back on the park ahead of the WBBL season later this year.

Renegades captain Molineux bowls during WBBL|07 last season

"It's gone a little bit longer than we first planned, the last game I played was the semi-final at Adelaide Oval so that was about six or seven months ago now," she said.

"Definitely playing the patient game at the moment. It's been a really different process and I've really enjoyed the challenge of having a longer-term injury – I'd never do it again but it's been something a little bit different that I've had to focus on and get right."

Australia's chief selector, Shawn Flegler, said last month Molineux was unfortunate to miss out on a contract as she had been an important part of the national side over the last couple of years, which includes winning two T20 World Cups.

"Unfortunately, she's missed a large amount of cricket due to various injuries, but we feel she can continue to play an important role with a more consistent run of matches. We'll continue to work with Sophie and have full confidence in her finding her way back into the squad," Flegler said.

Molineux, whose last match for Australia was in the multi-format series against India in September-October last year, has made 38 appearances for her country across all formats, taking 50 wickets at 18.54.

Her WBBL record is just as impressive with 67 scalps and 1376 runs, which includes a top score of 78 not out against crosstown rivals Melbourne Stars. She claimed 10 wickets last season but conceded just 5.85 runs an over as the Renegades finished the regular season in second.

After two years of playing away due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions in Victoria, Molineux is looking forward to bringing the team back to Melbourne to play in front of their home fans next season.

"By the time we get back here it'll be three years since our last home game," she said.

"The last team that were playing here was completely different so to be able to get home and play in front of our fans and our family and friends, I know we're all going to be pumped.

"It would have been nicer to have gone a couple (of games) deeper in the competition (last year) and have won it, but we've got a bit of a building block and a template to how we want to play and how we want to feel as a group off the field as well."

Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said Molineux was a proven performer on the international stage and her best cricket was still to come.

"Sophie is one of the best spin bowlers in Australia and a fantastic all-round cricketer who can impact games with bat, ball or in the field," he said.

"As a captain, Sophie was outstanding last year and her partnership with Simon Helmot in his first year as coach was a real game-changer for us … and has helped drive a strong culture within our group."

Melbourne Renegades WBBL|08 squad so far: Ellie Falconer, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb