CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Opportunity knocks: Molineux relishes one-day return

Sophie Molineux impressed on return to the Australia XI against India on Tuesday, reminding everyone why she is considered one of Australia's most promising talents

Adam Burnett in Mackay

23 September 2021, 02:03 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo