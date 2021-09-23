Opportunity knocks: Molineux relishes one-day return

Australia expecting India to fight back in second ODI

Spin-bowling allrounder Sophie Molineux insists she is missing the wisdom of the world's leading ODI bowler Jess Jonassen in the Australia camp even as her absence creates an opportunity.

Despite boasting an excellent ODI record, Molineux was restricted to drinks duties in all three ODIs for Australia during their tour of New Zealand in March-April, with Jonassen and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham taking four wickets apiece and off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner chipping in with two.

QUICK SINGLE Injury scare for Aussies on eve of second ODI

But Brisbane Heat skipper Jonassen was ruled out of this multi-format series against India last month due to a stress reaction in her lower leg, opening the door for fellow left-arm finger spinner Molineux.

And in the ODI series opener on Tuesday, the 23-year-old from country Victoria didn't disappoint, taking two wickets for the fourth consecutive ODI. Remarkably, she is now averaging 11.21 with the ball after seven ODIs, and has taken 14 wickets while conceding a miserly 2.85 runs per over.

"We certainly miss 'Jono' (Jonassen), on and off the field," Molineux said today. "She's just incredibly experienced, and it's the valuable stuff in the nets – the conversations that we have – that we're really missing, and on the field as well.

"But I thought Georgia bowled really well the other day, and Ash was really good in different parts as well.

"So it's a bit of a change and a bit of adaptation for us, we might have to bowl a few overs at different stages of the innings.

"We've definitely missed her but Georgia and Ash stood up really well."

Haynes sent for scans after elbow blow in Mackay nets

Molineux's seamless return to the XI and her outstanding work through the middle overs has also been aided by the presence on tour of spin bowling coach Shelley Nitschke. A former left-arm spinner herself and an owner of 122 Australia caps, Nitschke has been a regular source of insights and advice during nets sessions in Mackay, her expert eye regularly running the rule over the spin group, which also includes off-spinner Molly Strano.

Australia's spin trio of Molineux (2-39), Wareham (0-36) and Gardner (0-14) conceded just 3.87 runs per over while bowling 21 of the final 39 overs, as the hosts took the pace off the ball by also utilising debutant seamer Hannah Darlington (2-29).

Molineux though was the pick of the spinners from either side (India's three went at 5.87 RPO combined), the 23-year-old claiming the key wicket of a well-set Mithali Raj with a beautifully flighted 70.8kph delivery that left the India skipper well out of her ground.

QUICK SINGLE Hands on: Legends mentor Molineux for next chapter

She snared a second stumping late in the innings and explained she was enjoying the extended time at the crease that 50-over matches provide in comparison with her regular diet of T20s.

"I haven't played a lot of ODIs over a long period of time but one-day cricket drags out everything (compared to T20 cricket); you can set up the batters and have a bit more time, rather than the frantic T20 cricket," Molineux added.

"I really enjoy being able to put a couple of overs into the same batter … and it definitely suits our team, one-day cricket, I think the traditional cricket skill of every player is probably more on show.

"As a spinning group our overall plan is to not overcomplicate it, and not go searching, especially in one-day cricket.

"We all stuck to our plans and just (relied on) natural variations, a bit of wind, and the odd one (that) spun."

CommBank Series v India

Australia lead India 2-0

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

First ODI: Australia defeated India by nine wickets

Sep 24: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

Sep 26: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast