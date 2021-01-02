Ganguly hospitalised following chest pains

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who also heads the country's cricket board (BCCI), was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after complaining of chest pain.

One of India's most successful captains, 48-year-old Ganguly, who hails from the state of West Bengal, took over as the BCCI president in 2019.

His transition from a player to top administrator was seen as a natural progression for a former captain who helped India emerge from a damaging match-fixing scandal in 2000.

Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99 . Praying that you get well soon January 2, 2021

"Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital," Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the West Bengal, said on Twitter.

A fighter on the field and you will be one off it as well🙏 . Get well soon @SGanguly99 dada January 2, 2021

Local media reported that Ganguly complained of chest pain after a gym session on Friday and was taken to hospital after the problem recurred on Saturday.

Messages poured in on social media from the cricketing community wishing Ganguly, fondly known as "dada" or "elder brother", a speedy recovery.

Wishing speedy recovery to @SGanguly99 . My thoughts are with his family and fans at this hour. Hope to see him back soon January 2, 2021

"I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I've spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter.

The former left-handed batsman, who scored 7,212 Test runs with 16 centuries, retired from international cricket in 2008 after playing 113 Tests and 311 ODIs.

