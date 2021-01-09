Pakistan v South Africa Tests - Men's

Rabada returns as Proteas name squad for Pakistan tour

South Africa have named a 21-man Test squad for their first cricket tour to Pakistan in 14 years

AAP

9 January 2021, 06:53 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo