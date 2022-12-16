Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Proteas fortunes will swing with willow, say greats

Pollock and Rhodes both very concerned about South Africa's batting depth ahead of Test series opener in Brisbane

Andrew Ramsey in Brisbane

16 December 2022, 06:51 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo