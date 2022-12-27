Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Proteas keep faith after batters struggle again

Kyle Verreynne says South Africa remain confident of taking it up to Australia in the Boxing Day Test, despite another top-order collapse in the first innings

AAP

27 December 2022, 08:42 AM AEST

