Proteas keep faith after batters struggle again

Green lights up Boxing Day with maiden Test five-for

South Africa are keeping the faith in their batting, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

Their seventh straight Test innings under 200 means the tourists are again on the back foot heading into day two of the Boxing Day match at the MCG.

After losing the toss on Monday and slumping to 5-67, South Africa reached 189 thanks mainly to half-centuries from Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne.

Jansen strikes boundary-laden maiden Test fifty

Australia will resume their first innings on 1-45, with opener David Warner on 32 and badly needing a big score in his 100th Test, while Marcus Labuschagne has made five.

"The batters are still in a good place. I know it doesn't seem like that to the public, but behind closed doors the work we've been putting in has been really good," Verreynne said.

QUICK SINGLE Ranking Warner's 24 Test centuries

"Our preparation has been really good, the conversations we've been having (have) been really positive.

"So we still have that belief."

When South Africa lose wickets, they do it quickly 😮 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/w68WIej9r1 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2022

But to haul themselves back into the second Test, South Africa will again need a lionhearted effort from their bowlers.

"There's still a lot of confidence ... that our bowlers can do a job," Verreynne said.

"In the field the energy is quite high.

Lyon stoked to see hard-working Green get reward

"It's just disappointing we have to keep relying on them. It would be nice, as batters, if we could put a target up them for a change."

After the Gabba's controversial green top, the MCG pitch is not showing nearly as many demons.

Verreynne said the most disappointing part of Monday for South Africa was there were too many soft dismissals.

Boxing Day collapse 'harder to accept': Verreynne

He said the ball was starting to turn and suspects their left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will play a prominent part.

"There were already some balls that started turning today, so it might not be the seamers that come into play - Kesh might play a big role," he said.

"It seems like a better wicket to bat on."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

