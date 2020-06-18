Proteas stars to take part in new 36-over format

AB de Villiers and Kagiso Rabada will feature in a unique three-team, 36-over exhibition match in South Africa next week that is part of cricket’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-off event, scheduled to be played in Centurion on June 27, is still pending approval from the federal government as South African cricket looks to return to action following a three-month hiatus.

De Villiers, Rabada and Quinton de Kock will captain three teams of eight players each, with the match to be played over 36 overs, split into halves of 18 overs.

Teams will bat for six overs each in both halves – six against one team in the first half of the match and six against the other team in the second half – for a total of 12 overs per team.

Each bowler is allowed a maximum of three overs and after the seventh wicket falls in each innings, the last batter stands alone and can only score runs in even numbers.

The team that finishes the 36 overs with the most runs will be declared the winner and awarded gold medals, with silver and bronze medals also on offer.

The event is aimed to raise funds for Cricket South Africa’s new Hardship Fund, which seeks to assist those in the industry who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The likes of Faf du Plessis, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi will also be involved, although Dale Steyn will miss out, reportedly due to a back problem.

CSA director of cricket, former skipper Graeme Smith, said he’s not expecting players to be at their absolute best seeing as they haven’t trained since March due to the strict lockdown in the country.

"We'd be amiss to expect our players to be at 100%," Smith said.

"They've handled the build-up, they've handled the lockdown well, they've done elements of training. But they haven't been able to get the extensive cricket or outdoor training that normally we expect of them going into big contests."

KG's Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman

Quinny's Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla

AB's Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala