Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Proteas pace quartet out to quieten Labuschagne

South Africa have arrived with a quality pace quartet for their Test series against Australia and captain Dean Elgar says they have the speed and skills to thrive

AAP

6 December 2022, 08:44 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo