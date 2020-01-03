South Africa v England Tests - Men's

Training mishap spells trouble for England in SA

England opener ruled out of the ongoing Test series after injuring his ankle at training

AAP

3 January 2020, 07:34 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo