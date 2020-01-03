Training mishap spells trouble for England in SA

England's troubled tour of South Africa hit a new low on the eve of the second Test, with Rory Burns ruled out of the series due to an injury sustained while playing football.

Burns was taking part in a kickabout ahead of the team's final training session at Newlands when he landed awkwardly on his left ankle.

He immediately limped out of the game in visible pain and was sent for scans.

The results showed the opener had damaged ligaments and would not be fit to play any further part in the four-match series.

England are also bracing themselves for bad news about key paceman Jofra Archer, who has been experiencing pain in his right elbow.

Archer has only bowled a handful of gentle deliveries over the past two days of net practice and it would be a major surprise to see him take the field at Newlands with such little preparatory work behind him.

England arrived from Johannesburg on New Year's Eve hoping their bad luck was behind them after their first two weeks in South Africa were beset by an illness that swept through the camp, laying low 11 players and six support staff.

But, having lost the first Test by 107 runs, they have started 2020 in the same disappointing manner they ended 2019.

Burns' absence, which is expected to see Zak Crawley handed his second Test cap as stand-in, robs England of their most dependable top-order batsman of the past year and one of their best close catchers.

While Archer's injury may be considered part of a fast bowler's lot, the manner of Burns' problem will doubtless cause frustration and be viewed by some as a self-inflicted wound.

Jonny Bairstow missed the Galle Test against Sri Lanka last winter after suffering a similar injury playing football.

He no longer joins in with the daily workout and neither does Joe Denly, who was also injured by a tackle from team-mate Owais Shah several years ago.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, and before Burns went down, Root had already hinted at the ominous tone the trip has taken on.

"It's been one of those tours I'm afraid," he said.

"It's been frustrating throughout, but these things happen in sport. You've got to manage them as best we can, and we are trying to make sure that if anyone does pick up illness or injury then they are fit and ready to go as soon as possible."

He went on to confirm Mark Wood remained unavailable with the side strain he arrived on tour with and that Jack Leach had not bowled enough following his brush with illness to be considered.

In all likelihood, England will retain the rest of the seam attack who played alongside Archer at SuperSport Park - James Anderson and Stuart Broad supported by all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran - and draft in Dom Bess as a specialist spinner.