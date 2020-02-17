Proteas big guns return to face Australia

Former captain Faf du Plessis and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have returned to the South African squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, but the international absence of AB de Villiers has continued.

Du Plessis, who announced earlier on Monday that he was stepping down from the captaincy, is part of a 16-man squad to be captained by Quinton de Kock.

Both Du Plessis and Rabada were rested from one-day and T20 series against England following a Test series between the sides that ended last month.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, one of South Africa's successes in a losing Test series, has also been included in the squad.

De Villiers has spoken openly about his strong desire to return to the national side for this year’s T20 World Cup, but selectors have opted against a recall for this series.

Selector Linda Zondi said the inclusion of Rabada and Nortje would boost the team's bowling following a 2-1 defeat by England in a series that ended on Sunday.

"The T20 series may not have been won but it was really pleasing to see our batting unit play so well," said Zondi, who added that the return of Du Plessis would add an extra dimension to the batting.

Temba Bavuma’s selection is dependent on a scan of his right hamstring after he was injured during Sunday’s final match against England.

South African squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Dale Steyn, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo