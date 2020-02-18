ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Proteas pain continues, as Sri Lanka stun England

South Africa's long wait for a win over Australia goes on, while heavyweights England knocked off in warm-up clash

Andrew Ramsey in Adelaide

18 February 2020, 09:08 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

