Baggage free South Africa eye T20 crown

South Africa are baggage free and well placed to end their World Cup hoodoo, according to star paceman Lungi Ngidi.

The T20 World Cup title race was thrown even more open last Sunday night when South Africa upset India by five wickets in Perth.

Ngidi earned man-of-the-match honours for his 4-29, but South Africa had plenty of other contributors as they soared to the top of Group 2 after three matches played.

Wayne Parnell snared 3-15 against India, while David Miller (59no off 46 balls) and Aiden Markram (52 off 41 balls) starred with the bat in tricky conditions.

The fanfare entering this year's T20 World Cup surrounded teams like Australia, India, England and NZ.

South Africa, yet to win a T20 or ODI World Cup, have a history of heartbreak in major tournaments.

It's little wonder they are happy to be flying under the radar.

Ngidi says confidence is high, and he feels the team is well placed for a charge at the title.

"I think we've come in with the belief to do it," he said.

"We're not carrying any baggage. The guys have been playing good cricket, and it's been different performers each time.

"It's not just us relying on one person to win us a game on the day.

"We're trying to do it as a team, and that's the biggest thing that's working for us right now.

"There's a lot of hype around a lot of (other) teams, maybe that puts a little bit of pressure on them.

"But we just keep going out there, putting in the performances that we need to, getting those points."

South Africa will be back in action against Pakistan at the SCG on Thursday.

Pakistan, who started their tournament with losses to India and Zimbabwe before rebounding against the Netherlands, must beat South Africa to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

South Africa already have one foot in the semi-finals, but veteran paceman Parnell isn't getting carried away just yet.

"We don't want to look too far ahead," he said.

"But if we perform to a standard that we can, we'll be hard to beat.

"We'll take a lot of confidence from beating this really good Indian team, but it's about re-setting and taking on Pakistan next."