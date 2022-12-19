Top-order 'frustrations' for Proteas ahead of Boxing Day

Kagiso Rabada is dreaming of another seam-friendly pitch on Boxing Day but that will only make life harder for a misfiring South African top-order whose performances are becoming a source of frustration, admits the pace ace.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar was quick to suggest "old scars" among Australia's batters may have been opened as four of the hosts' top five departed for single digits while chasing 34 to win in the two-day Test at the Gabba.

But Rabada, who took all four second-innings wickets to finish with eight for the match, admitted his own side's batting remains a concern ahead of the second NRMA Insurance Test in Melbourne.

"The batting line up we have is quite inexperienced, in fact the team we have is quite inexperienced if you look at other cricketing nations in the world," said the 27-year-old speedster.

"It can get frustrating as well – and when I say frustrating, I don't mean to single out the batters, I mean it's frustrating as a team.

"You almost have to understand that's what happens in a rebuilding phase.

Aussies take 1-0 series lead after chaotic 19-wicket day

"I've played in a team with a star-studded line-up when you are literally playing with greats of the game. I don't think that happens quite frequently.

"Now the situation we're faced with, there's a whole lot of players who have come in who have the ability but need to get used to the international circuit.

"There needs to be an element of patience and understanding. But at the same time, you can't be advocating for bad performances. However we're quite positive."

Elgar sought to shift attention to the state of the Brisbane pitch after his side was rolled for 152 and 99, yet questions over his team's top-order had already been raised leading into this series.

Elgar asked umpires whether Gabba wicket was unsafe

South Africa have passed the 300-run mark in their first innings in just seven of their last 23 Tests.

Individually, they have had only two players (Kyle Verreynne and Sarel Erwee) score centuries over the past 18 months during the course of this current World Test Championship cycle.

Three of their most recent six Test century-makers are no longer in the side; Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis.

Elgar meanwhile is their only player ranked in the top-30 of the ICC's Test batting rankings.

The challenge for the visiting batters will not become any easier if the MCG surface proves as tricky for batters as it was during last year's Ashes Test which was over by lunch on day three.

"As a bowler you always want something in the wicket, most definitely, but that's out of our control," said Rabada.

Rabada gets Warner first ball via sharp short leg catch

What South Africa did prove in Brisbane however was that their bowling attack is strong enough to singlehandedly keep them in games.

Rabada conceded they let Australia off the hook in patches during their first innings, with Travis Head playing a counter-punching hand of 92 that essentially proved the difference in the Test.

Anrich Nortje proved a handful with his extreme pace, breaking the 150kph barrier multiple times, while Marco Jansen took three top-order wickets on day one.

Jansen, a talented and towering left-arm seamer, dismissed the previously unstoppable Marnus Labuschagne for just 11 – his lowest score of the summer so far – with his first Test delivery in Australia.

Quality pace attacks created 'fast forward' cricket: Starc

"The one factor is belief. If you don’t have the belief then I don't think we'd be able to go out and produce the performances that we have in the past," said Rabada.

"I'd say it's all down to belief and we all have the belief."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

