South Africa firepower puts Lanning on edge for World Cup

Australia captain Meg Lanning has identified South Africa as a potential dark horse leading into the ICC T20 World Cup, following several outstanding performances in the recently concluded Rebel WBBL.

With the T20 World Cup hitting Australian shores in late February, there was naturally plenty of scrutiny on the international stars who settled in to various Big Bash clubs for the season.

And while Lanning was quick to single out New Zealand allrounder and WBBL|05 Player of the Tournament Sophie Devine as an obvious player to prepare for, she also reeled off a list of Proteas who performed consistently well throughout the WBBL.

"There are a few South Africans who played some really good cricket throughout," Lanning told cricket.com.au.

"Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Pree and Lizelle Lee."

"That's a pretty good top seven players for South Africa who all dominated at different times throughout the tournament."

Sydney Sixers pace bowler Kapp was named in the inaugural WBBL Team of the Tournament and took 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.02 – the fifth best for the tournament. She also impressed with the bat, scoring two half-centuries for the magenta.

Fellow fast bowler Ismail was similarly economical for the Sydney Thunder, taking 10 wickets at an economy of 5.88.

In the batting stakes, the firepower of big hitting Proteas Lee and Tryon was on display and was sure to have caught the attention of international rivals.

For the second time in as many years, Melbourne Stars opener Lee struck the first century of the season while Tryon provided explosive middle-order fireworks for the Hurricanes, finishing the season with an imposing strike rate of 178.41.

Du Preez, also with the Stars, took her batting to a new level this WBBL. She finished the season with 404 runs from 14 innings, putting her ninth on the runs tally for WBBL|05.

The South African women, currently ranked sixth in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings, have never won a T20 World Cup.

In a group alongside England, Pakistan and the West Indies, their 2020 campaign will get underway against 2009 champions England at the WACA Ground on February 23.

Lanning conceded the opportunity the WBBL gives overseas players to experience Australian conditions could gift visiting rivals an edge leading into the T20 World Cup, but insists the advantages swing both ways.

"I guess there are positives and negatives to all our internationals playing in our competition," Lanning reasoned.

"They certainly make it a better quality competition, but they obviously get the chance to see our players and play in our conditions.

"We get to see them as well, which I guess helps us.

"It will be a great battle in the World Cup. It's certainly going to be high quality.

"If the WBBL is anything to go by, it's going to be really exciting."

Two key players that Lanning is sure to have been doing her reconnaissance on are Perth Scorchers imports and key members of the England setup, Amy Jones and Nat Sciver.

Lanning and Jones, opening batters for the Scorchers, spent a chunk of time together in the middle – stringing together four 100+ run partnerships for the season.

"It was nice to get to know them a little bit more and bat alongside Jonsey for long periods as well."

"We had some good partnerships there."

England wicketkeeper Jones notched up 391 runs, scored three half centuries, and averaged 32.58 from her 13 innings in orange.

"Hopefully she's got all her runs out with the Scorchers and is a little bit quieter at the World Cup," Lanning joked.

Australia, England and India will partake in a T20I tri-series in late January before the opening match of the T20 World Cup between Australia and India at Sydney Showgrounds on February 21.