Opportunity knocks for newly minted Scorpions

Moving across the country is a big decision at the best of times, let alone during the middle of a global pandemic.

But a trio of new South Australian Scorpions did exactly that last year, making the bold choices to pack up their lives and seek fresh starts in Adelaide.

After a long preseason, the much-anticipated start of the domestic 50-over season has Josie Dooley, Courtney Webb and Jemma Barsby buoyed with optimism as they all seek to take their games to the next level.

Border closures and restrictions significantly delayed their debuts for their new state when the start of the Women’s National Cricket League season was rescheduled three times.

But they finally made their debuts against Tasmania in Canberra on Friday and while the result did not go the Scorpions’ way, with the Tigers grinding out a four-wicket win in tough batting conditions at Phillip Oval, they have another chance to impress on Sunday against hosts ACT Meteors.

Tasmania bowlers set up win to keep Tigers unbeaten

For 21-year-old Dooley, a talented ‘keeper-bat who has represented Australia’s Under-19s and Australia A, the move is a chance to bat higher up the order, after struggling for opportunities at Queensland.

"It was a tough decision, moving out of home, leaving friends and family behind but I think it’s definitely been the best for my cricket," Dooley told cricket.com.au.

"Batting seven, eight last year with Queensland, I’ll have more opportunity up the order to bat more time.

"That was definitely one of the main reasons for the move."

QUICK SINGLE Darlington eyes the one-day game as her next evolution

There is also the long-term goal of ultimately taking over the gloves from incumbent ‘keeper Tegan McPharlin, although Dooley – who was third in line for the job at Queensland behind Beth Mooney and Georgia Redmayne – is content to be patient.

"It will be good to spend some time focusing on my batting," Dooley said.

"I feel really good, I’m in a good place with it and hopefully I’ll make some runs."

Dooley worked with Scorpions coach Luke Williams during a 2019 Under-19s tour of South Africa and knows assistant coach Jude Coleman well from her days with Queensland.

Josie Dooley in action for the Renegades // Getty

The chance to work with Williams was also an incentive for another member of that under-19s touring party in Webb, who moved from Tasmania.

For the 21-year-old this season is a chance to show what she can do in the 50-over game after a breakout Rebel WBBL campaign for the Melbourne Renegades.

"Moving was a tough decision at the time but I’m really glad I’ve made the move, and hopefully I’ll get a few more opportunities over here," Webb told cricket.com.au.

"I feel like I’ve learnt a lot off the senior players as well.

"I’m at the age where I really want some opportunities to try and put my name out there and speaking to Luke and Jude, they were prepared to give me that chance.

"I haven’t played much 50-over cricket the last couple of years, I was unwell after the Big Bash last year so missed a fair few of the games last season."

Courtney Webb puts her hand up for catch of the tournament!

Fresh off being named the Renegades’ player of the season, Webb hopes to make the most of her move to push her case for higher honours.

Asked to step into the Renegades middle-order role that had been dominated by the absent Jess Duffin the previous season, Webb grasped the opportunity with both hands, scoring 246 runs at 30.75, including a 33-ball 54 not out against the Melbourne Stars to force a super over.

"In 20-over cricket the last couple of years I’ve been really clear on what my role is, and it’ll be really cool to try and translate that into my 50-over game," Webb said.

"(Playing for Australia) is everyone’s goal coming through the state cricket ranks... I have a lot of work and a lot of good performances before I’m at that level but that’s definitely the long-term goal, to see how far I can take my cricket."

Renegades roar to hand Stars first defeat in epic derby

Allrounder Barsby admitted it was an unusual feeling to have swapped the maroon she has worn for the last decade since making her state debut aged 15 for the red of South Australia, but was ready for a fresh start to rejuvenate her cricket.

The off-spinner has predominantly made an impact with her bowling in recent years, but hopes the chance to bat higher up the order with South Australia will boost her allrounder credentials.

"I felt like my cricket wasn’t going anywhere in Queensland, so moving was just to get a fresh start and start again," Barsby told cricket.com.au.

"I had (new teammate) Sam Betts hassling me for quite a while about coming over, I was umming and ahhing because it’s a big life move.

"(Moving for) Big Bash is just a couple of months and then you’re back in your home state, while this was a big decision, but I’m very happy with it.

"At Queensland I was always batting at nine, 10… now to be batting a bit up the order, the responsibility is back on me to hopefully score some runs for SA and go from there."

Barsby hopes for more opportunity with the bat at South Australia // Getty

Barsby, who plays for the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, has previously been part of Australia A and development squads, most recently in 2017.

However, the 25-year-old said she was determined to focus on the task in front of her.

"I try not to think about that these days," Barsby said. "I knew a few years ago I put too much pressure on myself to get into those sides but now I’m just enjoying my cricket with SA and hopefully be able to perform with them.

"If anything comes, it does, and if not, so be it, as long as I can say I’ve given it my 100 per cent, I’ll be happy with that."