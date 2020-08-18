South Australia set to name new coach

Jason Gillespie long considered the front-runner, while Trevor Bayliss among those believed to have been interviewed

Andrew Ramsey

18 August 2020, 06:23 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo