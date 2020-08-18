South Australia set to name new coach

South Australia are set to announce the new Redbacks coach on Wednesday, more than five months after they parted ways with Jamie Siddons.

While Siddons' former SA teammate Jason Gillespie has long been considered a front-runner for the vacancy, it is understood the job drew a strong field of candidates from throughout Australia and overseas.

Among those believed to have been interviewed for the position are ex-England coach Trevor Bayliss (who last year led England to their maiden ICC World Cup triumph), former Australia Test pair Ryan Harris and Chris Rogers, and internationally experienced duo Ryan Campbell (Hong Kong and Netherlands) and Rob Cassell (Ireland).

Former England and Australia bowling coach David Saker was also believed to have been among the early applicants, but pulled out of the running for the SA job as well as the still-vacant Victoria head coach role.

Siddons parted ways with SACA "by mutual agreement" shortly before the completion of last summer's interrupted Marsh Sheffield Shield season and his team finished at the foot of the ladder for the third consecutive year.

That was after Siddons, who was appointed in 2015, had guided the Redbacks into consecutive Shield finals in 2015-16 and 2016-17, both of which they lost to Victoria.

The process to find a replacement was stalled by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March which took a significant toll on SA Cricket Association's coffers, and only resumed last month after a wide-ranging review conducted by former Test great Michael Hussey.

That review focused heavily on SA's inability to win Sheffield Shield titles having claimed the prize just twice in the past 44 years with the most recent success coming under Siddons' captaincy (with Gillespie in the team) in 1995-96.

Hussey's review of the Redbacks program called for widespread changes including appointment of a high-calibre coaching unit overseen by a senior coach who is "organised, planned, disciplined, focused on values, standards, culture and development of players".

The report also advised the new coaching structure should include "a balance between people who know the SA way and people from outside the state who have worked in successful programs".

Hussey was also a member of the five-person panel that interviewed the nine candidates short-listed for the job.

Others on that panel were former Australia Test greats Belinda Clark and Rod Marsh, SACA Chief Executive Keith Bradshaw and current Redbacks High Performance General Manager (and former Australia coach) Tim Nielsen.

The Redbacks squad returned to training in late May under the stewardship of assistant coaches Greg Blewett and Luke Butterworth, and Physical Performance Manager Stephen Schwerdt.