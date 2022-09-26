SA preview: Gillespie thrilled by fast bowling depth

For all the relief and celebrations that accompanied South Australia's breakthrough victory in their final Marsh Sheffield Shield match of last summer, it was a drawn game earlier in the season that delivered their coach just as much satisfaction.

That game was a hard-fought tussle with Queensland at Adelaide Oval which was billed as a 'bat-off' between rival Ashes aspirants Travis Head and Usman Khawaja, but ended with Redbacks coach Jason Gillespie seeing something special in his new-look bowling unit.

Khawaja's 174 might have prevented the home team pushing for their first Shield win in two years, but the Bulls skipper's post-game assessment of it being "probably my best hundred in the Shield in terms of how hard I had to work" confirmed SA's internal view they had something to work with.

The subsequent win over NSW at summer's end might have ensured the Redbacks finished another tough season (in which they scored their fifth consecutive Shield wooden spoon) with something to smile about, but it was that assessment from perhaps Australia's most in-form batter that echoed loudest.

"Where we took a lot of great confidence last year as a bowling group was that game against Queensland where Usman and Marnus (Labuschagne, 45 off 179 balls) batted beautifully, and then the feedback we got from them," Gillespie told cricket.com.au.

"When you've got two Australian batsmen saying that's some of the best bowling they've faced in domestic cricket, that speaks volumes and it gives us a lot of hope and belief that we're on the right track.

McSweeney ends Redbacks winless run, finishes 99no

"Hearing that message from opponents you admire and respect, and guys that a lot of players look up to because they're playing for Australia, was a real feather in the lads' cap.

"That was one of a number of examples last year where we bowled really well and batted really well and didn't quite get the rewards with the win."

Since returning to Adelaide to take the helm of his former team – which last won the Shield in 1995-96 when Gillespie was playing – the former Australia quick has lost the mainstays of a once vaunted pace attack Chadd Sayers and Joe Mennie (both retired), Daniel Worrall (UK) and Kane Richardson (Queensland).

But he has set about building a new bowling group, and with the development of Wes Agar and David Grant coupled with recruitment of Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham and Nathan McAndrew (last year) and Harry Conway (NSW) and Henry Thornton (Victoria) this season, Gillespie sees his plans slowly coming to fruition.

QUICK SINGLE Redbacks bolster pace stocks with interstate duo

"I don't remember in my time as a player or coach having more depth in seam bowling than we do right now, which is exciting," he said.

"Ultimately, you don't win trophies with three or four bowlers.

"You need a squad mentality, that's something we've been speaking about a lot."

Head hammers historic double century

There's also been progress in the batting, most notably opener Henry Hunt who was named (along with Victoria's Travis Dean) as 2021-22 Shield Player of the Year and then included in the Australia A touring party to Sri Lanka, as well as making his captaincy debut for the Redbacks at season's end.

Former WA import Jake Carder became the first SA number three to reach 450 runs in a Shield season since Callum Ferguson five years ago, and Jake Weatherald (367 runs at 40.77) forged a productive first-wicket partnership with Hunt.

The Redbacks' biggest batting challenge will again be finding middle-order runs when Travis Head and Alex Carey are absent on international duties, though the pre-season form of Jake Lehmann suggests he's ready to resume where he left off with a heroic hundred in that drought-breaking win over NSW.

Lehmann slams 94 as Redbacks end Shield drought

But Gillespie has also identified other areas of deficit, and actively recruited extroverted characters such as Conway and Ben Manenti (Tasmania) to bring a touch of "theatre" to an habitually quiet player coterie.

And in addition to cricket skills, an off-season focus has been adherence to the newly minted players' creed titled 'Nugget's Way' in deference to long-time supporter and dressing room talisman Barry 'Nugget' Rees which underpins every aspect of their playing and training performance.

"Basically, it's three pillars," Gillespie said.

"We embrace mateship, we compete and challenge each other, and we prepare to win – simple as that."

In a recent appearance on cricket.com.au's The Unplayable Podcast, Carey was asked what a successful season might look like for a team that has won a solitary Shield game and as many one-day fixtures in the past two seasons.

While noting wins and losses were ultimately how any sporting outfit is judged, the Australia Test and ODI 'keeper added: "But for this group, it's to have consistency in our performances."

"We've been through some really tough patches in our game, and it's now for us to mature as a group and dig in for Shield games, to take it to day four and be really tough to play against.

"I don't think we have to look at wins and losses – obviously everyone wants to win the Shield and we're no different, but for our group it's consistency, it's development of players.

"I think the guys are growing and learning and maturing as players (so) I'm really optimistic for this year."

Last season

Sheffield Shield: 6th

Marsh One-Day Cup: 5th

Squad: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey*, Jake Carder, Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, David Grant, Travis Head*, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter. Rookies: Kyle Brazell, Aiden Cahill, Bailey Capel, Isaac Higgins, Ryan King, Harry Matthias

* Cricket Australia contract

Ins: Harry Conway (NSW), Spencer Johnson, Ben Manenti (Tasmania), Henry Thornton (Victoria), Aidan Cahill (NSW), Isaac Higgins, Harry Matthias

Outs: Ryan Gibson (delisted), Corey Kelly (personal reasons), Sam Kerber (delisted), Joe Mennie (retired), Tim Oakley, Kane Richardson (Queensland), Daniel Worrall (Surrey)

QUICK SINGLE Redbacks add to bowling depth with Sixers tweaker

Possible Best XIs

Sheffield Shield: Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Jake Carder, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Nathan McSweeney, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Wes Agar

Marsh One-Day Cup: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Alex Carey, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McSweeney, Thomas Kelly, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Wes Agar, Ben Manenti

The inside word with head coach Jason Gillespie

The pre-season: "We've had a mixture of players doing the work here, some lads had the opportunity to play in the UK (Nathan McAndrew) and up in Darwin (Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Bailey Capel), and some took the opportunity to play in Queensland's T20 Max series last month (Jake Lehmann, Nathan McSweeney, Spencer Johnson).

"That gave them a chance to put into practice some of their one-day and T20 skills in match situations which was really good for them, and they enjoyed training indoors here and then going away to play some cricket outdoors.

QUICK SINGLE Agar hopes Top End trip will land him a lucky break

"From a strength and conditioning point of view, the squad's never been in better shape and we've been mixing it up with our indoors sessions between four-day practice for a week, then a week of one-day practice to work on different skills in those formats."

Fitness and availability: "We've got pretty much a full list heading into the start of the season, which is great given we're likely to lose Travis (Head) and Alex (Carey) to the Australian team as the season goes on.

"At this stage, we're taking a cautious approach with Brendan Doggett who has a bit of a hip issue but we're hopeful that's only for the first game or two.

QUICK SINGLE South Australia hit by injury to key paceman

"And Thomas Kelly, who got an opportunity last summer after performing really strongly in second XI and Premier Cricket, is on a reduced program because of a shin complaint so he's also a few weeks away."

Areas for improvement: "We've put a lot of emphasis on our catching, and specifically low-down catches, below our knees.

"Our analyst, Jarrod Harkness, tracked our catching and the missed opportunities behind the wicket in Shield cricket and identified we were excellent waist-high and above, but we missed a few of those low ones.

"So that's an area we targeted and have done a bit of work on, and not just the guys that are predominantly in slips but the whole group looking at catching using a lower base, so hopefully that's a progression we see this year."

Yes, no, uh oh... Doggett pulls off brilliant run out

Young guns: "As well as the lads that progressed from our rookie list last year (Buckingham and Kelly), we've got a great group of new rookies that we're really excited about.

"Isaac Higgins is an Australian under-19 player who has scored three Premier Cricket hundreds as an opener and shows a lot of promise; Harry Matthias is a wicketkeeper-batter who's spending as much time as he can with Tim Nielsen, Alex Carey and Harry Nielsen, and is soaking it all up.

"And Aiden Cahill's an interesting one – hard-hitting allrounder from Newcastle who hasn't played in the Sydney grade competition but gives it a real whack and bowls brisk medium-pace but he's basically only played limited-overs cricket so he's learning a lot about the red-ball stuff."

Key players: "I'm a bit reluctant to single out anyone because ours is very much a squad-first mentality.

"But I'll say Nathan McAndrew who really grabbed his opportunities last season and ended up being our leading Shield wicket-taker (27 at 30.18).

"He was rewarded for his efforts by getting selected in the Australia A team that went to Sri Lanka, so he'll be looking to build on last summer given he's also spent the winter with Warwickshire in the county competition.

Captain Hunt's ton resurrects Redbacks

"And then there's our openers, Jake Weatherald and Henry Hunt, who put on more runs than any other first-wicket combination in the Shield last season. They'll be looking to build on that platform, and they're very important to our batting plans."

Team to beat: "You always want to challenge yourselves against last year's champions, and that's WA in both the Shield and the One-Day Cup competitions so we're looking forward to heading to Perth early in the summer.

"Plus, South Australians love the strong rivalry with Victoria no matter what sport you're playing, so it's great we start our Shield campaign against them at home."