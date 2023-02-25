Redemption driving Scorpions' quest for second WNCL title

A defiant Jemma Barsby says the desire to avenge their loss to Tasmania in last year's WNCL final is driving South Australia as the two sides square off in the decider once again today.

The Scorpions captain pulled no punches when asked if payback was on the cards when the two sides take the field at Blundstone Arena for the second straight year, saying they didn't want to feel the pain of last year again.

"Absolutely. I think it's definitely driving a few of us," Barsby told reporters on Friday.

"The pain of last year and losing and pretty much getting flogged in the final last year, we know what that feeling is like, and I think a few of us are using it as a driving force to not let that happen again."

South Australia have played their opponents for tomorrow four times over the past two seasons, with Tasmania chasing down their total in each of those games.

The most notable of those was of course last year's final, when Elyse Villani and Emma Manix-Geeves both posted unbeaten tons to cruise to a nine-wicket drubbing.

They were then subjected to another Villani masterclass in their most recent fixture against the Tigers, with the 33-year-old smashing 125 not out earlier this month.

But Barsby insists lessons have been learnt, and new opportunities await, with the prospect of a day-night fixture exciting the stand-in captain.

"We've obviously reflected on that game and taken some key learnings out of it, so I think we should go in pretty confident (Saturday)," she said.

"There's probably some key learnings out of all three facets from that game. Obviously, they've got some pretty good bowlers with a lot of spinners on their side. So it's how we go about playing them.

"Then obviously their top four is pretty key for them. So hopefully restrict them to a few low totals tomorrow.

"We were lucky enough the last time we were down here to play them in a day-nighter, so we've kind of had that feeling of what we need to do to play a day-night game here.

"It's just another day of cricket, another day of opportunity to come out here and play some good cricket."

SA have had their fair share of top performers throughout the season, highlighted by top-order batter Courtney Webb awarded the Player of the Year trophy.

The No. 4 followed up her breakout season last year with 511 runs at 51.1 throughout this campaign, the fourth most in the competition.

Barsby said Webb – a native Tasmanian who crossed over to SA in 2020 – has been a reliable figure with the bat throughout the season.

"It's been amazing how consistent she has been over not even just this year but the last three years now that she's been with the Scorps," she said.

"It's been amazing to sit back and watch and it's been pretty nice also to have a lot more of the girls step up consistently this year, and different people stepping up in different moments."

The Scorpions are searching for their second title in the WNCL with their inaugural triumph coming back in the 2015-16 season.

They would join NSW and Victoria as the only sides to win the title on multiple occasions if successful.

South Australia squad: Jemma Barsby (c), Sam Betts, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Brooke Harris, Anesu Mushangwe, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Kate Peterson, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson