WNCL 2021

WNCL preview: Signings boost new-look Scorpions

Get the low down on South Australia’s squad, schedule and how they are shaping up for the domestic 50-over tournament

Laura Jolly

4 February 2021, 05:38 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo