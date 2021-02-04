WNCL preview: Signings boost new-look Scorpions

Three-hundred and sixty-eight days since their last match, South Australia hope forecast rain won’t spoil the party when they finally begin their 50-over domestic season in Canberra.

The Scorpions are set to kick off their Women’s National Cricket League campaign against Tasmania on Friday, ending a seemingly never-ending wait for the start of a season that has been delayed three times due to COVID19 border closures.

Brushing aside forecasts warning of up to 30mm of rain in the nation’s capital on Friday, South Australia coach Luke Williams said his new-look playing group were simply hoping to quickly jell once they do take the field.

"We’re itching to get back out there with the delays in getting the competition started," Williams told cricket.com.au.

"We can’t wait to get started and hopefully put things thing in place we’ve been working on since June."

After a 2018-19 campaign that yielded just one win, Williams hopes the addition of spinner Jemma Barsby and rising wicketkeeping star Josie Dooley from Queensland, and middle-order batter Courtney Webb from Tasmania, will bolster a squad of strong local talent.

"We were really keen after a tough season last season to add some quality players and quality people to our group," Williams said of the decision to recruit the interstate trio.

"They’ve fitted in fantastically both on and off the field and I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can achieve with South Australia and hopefully push for higher honours."

Jemma Barsby has linked up with the Scorpions // Getty

Contract list: Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma De Broughe, Eliza Doddridge, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Brooke Harris, Tahlia McGrath* Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

In: Jemma Barsby (Queensland), Josie Dooley (Queensland), Courtney Webb (Tasmania), Brooke Harris

Out: Shae Daley, Stacey Oates, Tabatha Saville

Last year's result: Seventh (one win, six losses, one no result)

Fixtures:

February 5 v Tasmania, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

February 7 v ACT Meteors, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

February 20 v Queensland, Allan Border Field, Brisbane

February 23 v Victoria, Junction Oval

February 28 v New South Wales, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

March 3 v Western Australia, WACA Ground

March 19 v Tasmania, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

March 21 v ACT Meteors, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

The inside word with coach Luke Williams

How the team is shaping up

"For us it’s about trying to build our self-belief in a new group.

"At times last year we were competitive but we weren’t able to win some key moments, so that’ll a challenge for us straight away this season, to recognise those key moments and execute when needed."

Key player to step up

"Someone we think can really step up again this year is Amanda-Jade Wellington with the bat.

"She’s really well known for her leg-spin bowling and we’ve seen glimpses of her batting before, she’s got a WNCL hundred and some runs in the WBBL, but Amanda’s worked really hard at her batting through the last few months.

"We’re hoping that hard work pays off with some increased consistency and being able to really influence matches for us with the bat."

Young gun to watch

"The obvious one to watch is (17-year-old fast bowler) Darcy Brown, she had a fantastic WBBL season and we can’t wait to see what she can bring in the 50-over format for us this season.

"She’s continuing to progress really well, bowling with good pace and can’t wait to see her in action this week."