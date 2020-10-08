Sheffield Shield preview: Redbacks ready for new era

Even without the global pandemic that prematurely foreclosed the previous Marsh Sheffield Shield season and laid waste to planning for the next, South Australia experienced a winter like few others.

The upheaval began before last summer ended, with Redbacks coach Jamie Siddons parting ways with the SA Cricket Association as his team sat anchored to the foot of the ladder for the third consecutive season.

SACA was then forced to stand down a number of staff due to the financial impact of COVID-19 on their operations, but pressed ahead with a review of their men's cricket operations conducted by former Australia Test batter Michael Hussey.

That report, released last July, contained more than a dozen recommendations aimed at lifting the "culture of mediocrity" that many felt has held back SA cricket and advocated a diverse mix of coaches from outside the state as well as those "who know the SA way".

Former Redbacks and Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie was duly appointed senior coach last August but due to his coaching duties with English county outfit Sussex (that formally ended last week) the Redbacks squad have been without a full-time mentor since the end of last season.

The job has been filled by assistant coach (and former Tasmania allrounder) Luke Butterworth, aided by ex-Test batter Greg Blewett and Physical Performance Manager Stephen Schwerdt.

"It certainly wasn't what I was expecting, but I've really enjoyed the role," Butterworth told cricket.com.au.

"I've had a pretty free rein, even after Jason was appointed, but we've also been in very close contact since he took over the job."

QUICK SINGLE Sheffield Shield preview: Tassie have pace to burn

Butterworth noted the atypical pre-season, during which the SA squad conducted regular fitness and fielding drills on an artificial turf soccer pitch in Adelaide's north-eastern suburbs, had presented its share of challenges.

However, he believes many of those have been mitigated by an unusually dry and warm late winter that has enabled the squad to conduct a bulk of recent net sessions on outdoor pitches, and the ongoing presence of senior players such as skipper Travis Head, Alex Carey and Kane Richardson.

In a coronavirus-free world, that trio would have been absent for large parts of the Redbacks' winter program due to national and/or UK county and IPL commitments, and their input in a mostly young and inexperienced group has proved an unplanned bonus.

"I think we've been fortunate to have myself and Alex here, which hasn't really been the case for the last few seasons, and Kane has been fantastic as well," Head told cricket.com.au recently.

"We've got some really good young players around and we've got some experienced heads around as well so it's a really good mix and Buttsy (Butterworth) has been fantastic in the way he's been able to step up.

QUICK SINGLE Hub life holds no fears for Head

"It's been a real team effort and feels similar to when I first took over (as captain in 2015) before Jamie Siddons was appointed, in that first period when we were waiting for a coach we had a really cool buy-in by a whole group of players.

"We're getting that same sort of feeling now, which is fantastic.

"A lot of the guys have had to step up and show how they want to be perceived by Dizz (Gillespie) when he comes, and everyone wants to hit the ground running to impress the coach.

"So the team vibe around training has been really enjoyable."

While Hussey's review – completed after state contract lists were finalised – recommended SA identify intestate recruits and actively target uncontracted under-19 representatives plus the "best 10th-15th players from other states", financial constraints have ensured they are largely investing in home-grown talent.

That includes highly rated rookies Liam Scott (Australia under-19 World Cup representative earlier this year) and the Kelly twins (Corey and Thomas), as well as full contracts for strong Premier Cricket performers Daniel Drew and Brad Davis.

QUICK SINGLE The true history of South Australia's Kelly gang

SA's seamers will again be central to their game plan, although veteran swing bowler Chadd Sayers has missed much of the pre-season following knee surgery and Shield regulars Dan Worrall (calf) and Joe Mennie (in the UK for personal reasons) have also been absent for periods on the training track.

Worrall returned to bowling in the nets earlier this week and is eyeing a return, but Mennie’s circumstances remain unclear and he will be unavailable for at least the first four rounds of the Shield season.

The most notable losses from last season are spin pair Adam Zampa (to New South Wales) and Tom Andrews (Tasmania), which means 20-year-old leg spinner Lloyd Pope will assume the role of sole specialist spinner after just five first-class appearances.

QUICK SINGLE Pope's lonely preparation for solo turn in the spotlight

Despite playing the first four rounds of the Shield season in Adelaide, where their players can stay at their own homes while observing the required COVID-19 protocols, SA yesterday named a 15-man squad for its campaign opener against Western Australia.

Changes can be made to that list for subsequent matches provided any new player completes a three-day 'isolation' period before joining the SA hub.

Head is hopeful the opportunity to play four consecutive matches on 'home' pitches coupled with the absence of travel will prove a useful advantage for the Redbacks as they seek to avoid their fourth consecutive Shield wooden spoon.

"Teams have played a lot of cricket and they know conditions everywhere pretty well," he said.

"But we've trained a lot on those grounds and played a few practice games recently at Park 25 and Karen Rolton Oval, and we've been on the practice wickets there for the last couple of months as well.

"So you'd like to think we have some ideas and plans around those venues, and that could be an advantage."

Cooper falls for 99 after late-innings blitz

Inside word with Luke Butterworth

Squad: Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Tom Cooper, Brad Davis, Callum Ferguson, Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Luke Robins, Chadd Sayers, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter

Possible best XI: Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head, Tom Cooper, Harry Nielsen, Liam Scott, Chadd Sayers, Nick Winter, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope

Last year's Shield result: Sixth

Fixtures:

October 10-13: v Western Australia, Karen Rolton Oval

October 19-22: v Tasmania, Karen Rolton Oval

October 30-November 2: v Queensland, ACH Group Stadium Glenelg

November 8-11: v New South Wales, ACH Group Stadium Glenelg The pre-season:

"It's certainly had its challenges, but we've also been really fortunate to be able to train outdoors for a lot of it with pretty much a full squad, which wouldn't normally happen," Butterworth said.

"Travis (Head) was supposed to be playing county cricket, and Kane (Richardson) and Alex (Carey) would have been away with white-ball cricket for Australia so to have them around for most of the winter has been really important for our group.

"Especially watching the older guys helping out with the younger players, it's become a very close unit."

Absences (injury or IPL):

"Kane Richardson was released from quarantine last week after Australia's white-ball tour to the UK and has been training, but it's just a matter of whether he's ready for four-day cricket so we'll wait and see.

"Obviously, Alex Carey will be absent with the IPL, and Dan Worrall missed our final three-day internal trial with a calf so he'll likely miss the first Shield game or two

"Nick Winter also didn't play that trial with hamstring tightness, but he should be right to go and Chadd (Sayers) pulled up well and is on track for the start of the season.

"Liam Scott also didn’t play the final trial because of a burn on the bottom of his foot, but that was more a precautionary move."

Winter comes to SCG with five-wicket haul

Young guns:

"Liam Scott had a taste of it last year, and we're hoping he can kick on particularly with his batting.

"He scored a really good 70 in our first trial game a couple of weeks ago, in tough conditions, plus he offers that all-round capability with his bowling.

"Henry Hunt has also been training really hard and is looking good at the top of the order, and it will be a great opportunity for Lloyd (Pope) to establish himself as our number one spinner.

"He's been working closely with Shannon Tubb, one of our development coaches, and we're excited to see what he can bring this summer."

Most important player/s:

"Obviously the guys like Travis (Head) and Alex (Carey) are going to be crucial when they're available, but I think what's most important is to get an all-of-squad input because we can't afford to let the established guys carry the workload.

"It's not just up to those guys and guys like Wes Agar because, even though we know what they can do and Wes had a great season last year, he's still a young player and learning as he goes.

"So it's important for us that everyone stands up and plays their part."

Wes Agar's stunning start to Sheffield Shield career

Biggest challenge in the hub:

"I'm not sure it's going to be such a big issue for us in the first instance, with our guys able to stay in their own homes and play at grounds they're pretty familiar with.

"I think the biggest challenge for them will be around partners and families, and knowing what sort of restrictions they'll need to observe even though they're living at home."

Most dangerous Shield team (that isn't your own):

"Obviously they're all going to be dangerous, especially early in the season when they have guys who might otherwise play international cricket in their ranks.

"But if I have to nominate one, I'd go with Western Australia because they've produced good results for a long period and they have a pretty impressive list.

"They're also the team we come up against first, so it will be great for us to challenge ourselves against such a quality opponent at the start of the season."