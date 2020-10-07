Lehmann dropped as Redbacks suffer pace blows

South Australia have omitted left-hander Jake Lehmann for the start of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, while they'll also be without experienced paceman Joe Mennie for the opening four rounds of the competition.

Lehmann dropped in and out of the SA side last season, averaging 10 from seven innings, and has been overlooked again for their game against Western Australia, starting on Saturday.

Swing bowler Dan Worrall has also been sidelined due to a calf injury.

Mennie, who played one Test for Australia in 2016, has been in the UK during the winter for personal reasons, with the South Australian Cricket Association saying they have "worked in conjunction with the ACA and Cricket Australia to support Joe through this period".

The Redbacks also won't have new coach Jason Gillespie with them for the game against WA, with the former Test quick in hotel quarantine having returned from a coaching stint in England.

"Daniel (Worrall) is on the way back from a calf strain, and we're hoping he won’t be too far away after having a bowl in the nets on Tuesday," said interim coach Luke Butterworth.

"We also respect Joe's decision and wish him well in the coming months."

With Mennie and Worrall absent, the seam responsibilities will sit with one-time Test paceman Chadd Sayers as well as Wes Agar and left-armer Nick Winter, while allrounder Cameron Valente and right-arm quick Luke Robins have also been included.

"There are a few changes to our squad with some younger guys named and it’s really exciting for them to get a chance and show what they’ve got," Butterworth said.

"We’ve had a good full pre-season with plenty of sessions outdoors which is a credit to the ground staff, and it’s been unique and valuable to have our experienced players train for a longer period with the younger group."

SA squad: Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Tom Cooper, Brad Davis, Callum Ferguson, Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Luke Robins, Chadd Sayers, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter