Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Lehmann dropped as Redbacks suffer pace blows

Jake Lehmann left out as Redbacks announce Joe Mennie will miss the opening four games of the season for personal reasons

Cricket Network

7 October 2020, 01:09 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo