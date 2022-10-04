Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Big guns named for Redbacks, Vics Shield opener

Nic Maddinson returns from county stint with Durham to bolster Victoria's batting as they open their red-ball summer against the Travis Head and Alex Carey led South Australia

Jack Paynter

4 October 2022, 07:33 PM AEST

