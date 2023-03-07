Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Johnson looks to go one better in Perth final return

Part of the Brisbane Heat outfit beaten in this season’s Big Bash final, Spencer Johnson has another shot at silverware in the same city

Andrew Ramsey

7 March 2023, 05:16 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

