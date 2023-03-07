Johnson looks to go one better in Perth final return

Underdogs looking to cause final upset over fancied WA

Prior to tomorrow's Marsh One Day Cup final at the WACA Ground, Spencer Johnson's only cricket experience in Perth involved a different format, at a different venue against a markedly different opponent.

But Johnson believes he saw enough during this year's KFC BBL|12 decider to know that, despite the home team's raging favouritism, an upset is eminently possible.

As was the case last month, when Johnson's Brisbane Heat outfit took on and ultimately succumbed to the red-hot competition pacesetters Perth Scorchers, South Australia have arrived in the West Australia capital as long-odds underdogs for tomorrow's showdown.

That market is not only reflective of reigning titleholders WA's dominance in the domestic 50-over format, with an unblemished record of seven wins from as many starts in this year's competition.

It also recognises the undisputed depth of talent the home team will take on to the WACA, with 10 members of their 13-man squad for the grand final having represented Australia in limited-overs cricket.

There is no more stark indication of WA's star power than the selectors' call to omit Test-capped all-rounder Hilton Cartwright from the squad to make way for India-bound pair Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

By contrast, SA – whose only men's silverware of the past 25 years was their One Day Cup triumph in 2011-12 – boasts just one international among their squad of 13, with fast bowler Wes Agar playing two ODIs in the Caribbean during 2021.

But Johnson believes Brisbane's storming run from finishing fifth in the regular season to reaching the final of BBL|12, coupled with their against-the-odds effort in the decider where the Scorchers required a special knock from rookie Cooper Connolly to clinch another title, offers SA hope.

"If we're looking back at that game, they're definitely gettable," Johnson said today ahead of SA's pre-game training session at the WACA, a ground he's not previously played on.

"They've obviously got a star-studded line-up with most players having played for Australia.

"But we've got a lot of support behind us.

"I reckon there's probably a lot of states that want us to knock them off.

"We're looking forward to the challenge."

If SA are to defy history and expectation tomorrow, Johnson will likely play a significant role.

The left-arm fast bowler has put behind him an injury-ravaged run stretching back several seasons during which he was rarely able to get on the field, and is enjoying a remarkable run of form across all formats.

His breakthrough stint as a 'death bowler' with the Heat was followed by crucial wickets in what was effectively a One Day Cup semi-final fixture against Victoria, and then returns of 6-87 and 7-47 in consecutive Marsh Sheffield Shield innings in the only two first-class outings of his career to date.

The 27-year-old admits he's currently "riding the wave" which comes as a welcome change of circumstances for the fast bowler following prolonged battles with ankle problems and other injury issues over recent summers.

"I'm trying to stay as level as possible, but the boys will tell you that my head's grown," Johnson joked today.

"The support I've had in South Australia has been awesome and I guess it's been building over the last six or seven years, to put me in the position I am.

"Obviously I haven't played as much as I would have liked, but I wouldn't have it any other way.

"I guess it's been a different journey and I've been very grateful for the opportunities the SACA have given me.

"They've stuck by me so to repay them now with a couple of performances and hopefully a one-day final (win) tomorrow, that would be quite cool."

While his BBL final experience did not ultimately deliver the result he sought – he finished with 1-37 from his four overs in the Heat's five-wicket defeat (with four balls to spare) – he can cite dual premierships in 50-over and red-ball formats with his Premier Cricket club West Torrens last summer.

He is also aware that four members of WA's squad for tomorrow's final – Marsh, Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar – fly out for India the day after the decider to take part in the ODI component of the ongoing Qantas Tour.

Johnson acknowledges playing for Australia is also "a goal of mine, and probably a goal for everyone" but he's not allowing his focus to drift too far from the One Day Cup final and SA's ultimate Shield game of the summer against New South Wales a week later.

It's been SA's bowling group that have led the way for them in the second half of the summer, and they will be sorely tested by WA's star-strewn top-order that includes in-form white-ball batters Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short and Cameron Bancroft.

It was a 144-run second-wicket stand between Short and Bancroft in the teams' previous 50-over meeting at Adelaide last month, crowned by an unbeaten 42 (from 29 balls) by Stoinis, that saw the title favourites stroll to a seven-wicket win with more than 11 overs to spare chasing SA's 210.

"They're obviously a quality outfit," Johnson said, reflecting on that one-sided fixture which was his first appearance for SA in almost two years.

"But the bowlers are doing their job at the minute, and I think if we stick to what we're doing we should get a pretty good result with the ball.

"Then hopefully the batters can back it up and we can put an all-round performance in.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind couple of months, but to be back in Perth and hopefully going one better tomorrow is an exciting opportunity.

"To play in a final, it's why we play."