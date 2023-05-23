Money well Spence: Johnson inks new Heat extension

Spencer Johnson, one of the breakout stars of KFC BBL|12, has been rewarded for his outstanding summer with a contract extension with the Brisbane Heat.

Halfway through his inaugural contract with the club, Johnson has added an extra two years to his current deal which will see him stay in teal until the end of BBL|15.

After securing a spot on Brisbane's list following a strong T20 Max campaign, the left-armer had to wait until the halfway mark of last season to make his Heat debut but played the final 10 matches of the season including three finals victories in a row.

Johnson was tasked with bowling the crucial 'death' overs throughout the campaign and he successfully shut out two of Australia's most reliable finishers in Tim David (against the Hurricanes on January 20) and Marcus Stoinis (against the Stars on January 22).

Johnson-Stoinis battle caps awesome BBL climax

Following his superb Big Bash, he returned to List A cricket with South Australia and made his Marsh Sheffield Shield debut for the Redbacks, taking six and seven-wicket hauls in his first two matches.

The 27-year-old followed that with selection in the Australia A squad to face New Zealand A in April and penned a new contract with South Australia later that month.

"I'm very pleased to commit to the Heat for the next three BBL seasons as I certainly had an enjoyable and rewarding time with the team last season," Johnson said.

"I was only thinking the other day that a bit over 12 months ago, I was getting ready to come up to Brisbane to play some pre-season Premier Cricket T20 games and give myself a chance of potentially landing a BBL deal.

"For that to happen, and then to go on to play in the matches we did was a dream come true.

"We got close, and the prospect of seeing what we can achieve this summer is a very strong incentive for all of the Heat squad coming into BBL|13."

Johnson will be a major part of the Heat's plans to go one better next summer, having lost in the last over of the final against the Perth Scorchers in February.

The left-armer will again form a crucial part of Brisbane's fast bowling department alongside Michael Neser, who is already locked in for the upcoming season after a career-best BBL|12 that yielded 26 wickets including a hat-trick against the Melbourne Renegades.

The Heat haven't won the BBL since the second edition of the competition in 2012-13.

The BBL and WBBL domestic signing and trade windows for all clubs opened on Monday, meaning players can now officially sign new deals and swap alliances following the contracting embargo period.

For the first time ever, clubs will also be able to trade draft picks for the Overseas Player Draft to be held later this year.