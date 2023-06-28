Men's Ashes 2023

Spin strategies provide point of difference for Lord's battle

England’s decision to leave out a spinner from their XI at Lord’s gives Australia a strong tactical contrast for the second Ashes Test

Andrew Ramsey in London

28 June 2023, 08:20 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo