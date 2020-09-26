Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Spin could be key in unique start to Shield season

The use of Adelaide's out grounds could see a change in tactic at the start of the Shield summer

Andrew Ramsey

26 September 2020, 09:21 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo