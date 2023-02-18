ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Spinners key as Australia eye World Cup semis

The Gqeberha surface for Australia's crucial T20 World Cup clash against hosts South Africa is again tipped to take turn as coach Shelley Nitschke weighs up the structure of their attack

AAP in Gqeberha

18 February 2023, 10:47 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo