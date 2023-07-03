Spirit lives on despite tense finish to tempestuous Test

Stokes onslaught in vain as Aussies double Ashes lead

In addition to its proudly and loudly proclaimed title as 'cricket's home', Lord's is also guardian of the game's laws and therefore the oft-referenced 'Spirit of Cricket' that is enshrined in the preamble of said rule book.

But the Marylebone Cricket Club might need to undertake a bit of housekeeping in the old joint after a fractious afternoon as the second Test reached a remarkable climax, and more than a few of its venerable members became swept up in the … err, emotion.

In the wake of his team's 43-run win to secure a 2-0 stronghold on the urn, Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed some of those members – still afforded the privilege of taking their own bottles of French fizz into games – were "aggressive and abusive towards some of our players" as lunch was taken.

The flashpoint for this outbreak of vulgarity was the stumping of England keeper Jonny Bairstow half an hour before the interval, which many England fans felt transgressed the game's spirit so carefully curated by the organisation to which they pay around $A10,000 a year for membership.

Part of the appeal for outlaying that sum is the unique access MCC members have to not only bottled booze, but players who must make their way down a set of stairs and through the throng in the Long Room before stepping out on to the playing field.

It was as Australia's players were retracing those steps to the dressing room for Sunday lunch they were jostled and heckled, a lack of decorum if not protocol for which the MCC issued a private apology to the touring team and a public explanation for pictures that were beamed around the globe.

The Club then announced on Sunday evening they had identified three members directly involved in the lunchtime fracas, with their membership rights suspended with immediate effect following a speedy investigation.

"It's something special about playing at Lord's, you feel like you're at a really special place surrounded by people who share a love of the game," Cummins said in the wake of Australia's win, that came after suffering an even greater scare from rival captain Ben Stokes's brutal 155.

"I quite like the tradition (of walking through the Long Room).

"(But) I think some of them might lose their membership over the way they behaved.

"The standards that are held by the members are maybe a bit different to certain sections of the crowd at say, Edgbaston."

In fact, there was as much focus on cricket's spirit throughout a most tempestuous Test that began with a couple of protestors charging for the pitch on the opening morning only to be impeded by players, and ended with a baying mob who booed solidly for three hours at everything Australian.

But ultimately, the blue blood was brought to the boil not so much by non-adherence to cricket's spirit but, rather, an even stricter interpretation of the laws that it preambles.

When Mitchell Starc claimed a catch on the boundary late on day four, it was third umpire Marais Erasmus's diligent application of law 33.3 that led to the catch being disallowed and opener Ben Duckett free to resume his innings, adding a further 33 to his personal score.

The next day, umpire Erasmus's adjudication was again required when Bairstow ducked beneath a bouncer from Cameron Green taken by Alex Carey who immediately – the key word – underarmed at the stumps knowing Bairstow was habitually wandering out of his crease.

Law 20 1.2 of the MCC's cherished law book relating to dead ball rulings stipulates "the ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play".

Once Australia lodged their appeal, with Bairstow out of his crease and heading further away, the only on-field clarification needed was whether officiating umpire Ahsan Raza had called 'over' given Law 17.4 decrees that pronouncement can't be made until the ball is deemed dead.

When umpire Raza confirmed to the players congregating in the middle 'over' had not been called, the decision-making process shifted off-field for Erasmus to decide whether Carey's action from gather to throw was a single continuous movement.

"I thought it was fair," Cummins said when asked post-match whether he had considered withdrawing the appeal in the interest of cricket's spirit.

"It's a really common thing for keepers to do, if you see a batter keep leaving their crease.

"Kez (Carey), full credit to him, he saw the opportunity.

"I think Jonny did it a few balls beforehand, (so Carey) rolled it at the stumps, Jonny left his crease, then you're leaving the rest to the umpires.

"The conjecture was just whether over had been called, but Ahsan (Raza) the umpire made it clear that he didn't say 'over'.

'It was all one motion, there was no pause or sneakiness about it. It was catch-throw straightaway.

"In some ways it was similar to (Starc's catch).

"As soon as I saw that come up on the screen I knew that, to the letter of the law, it's probably not out so we all accepted that decision.

"Yes you could argue he (Starc) had control or whatever, but to the letter of the law it's not out. Unfortunate, but that's the rules."

Unsurprisingly, that assessment was not shared by Stokes whose view on the catch debate was essentially the current law is too complex and "if they just said 'if the ball touches the ground it’s not out' it would be a lot easier".

Stokes was equally dismissive when it was pointed out Bairstow had himself attempted a similarly underhand (in practice, if not motive) ploy against Australia opener David Warner in the first innings and Marnus Labuschagne in the second, as well as Steve Smith four years earlier.

The England captain's stony response was to query whether any of those instances had come from the final ball of an over and, when pushed if he felt that altered the intent, Stokes shot back "massive difference".

He also made it clear that England under his leadership would never revert to such canny tactics to claim a wicket, while also acknowledging that – under the game's latest buzzword, 'strict interpretation of the law' – Bairstow was demonstrably out.

"The things I had to consider out there was the fact it was the last ball of the over and I very shortly questioned the umpires as to whether they had called over," said Stokes, who was at the non-striker's end when Bairstow's lapse brought Australia a bonus wicket.

“Both umpires were making the gesture walking towards their opposite position (as done at over's end).

"Jonny was in his crease, then left his crease to come out and have the conversation between overs like every batsman does.

"If I was fielding captain at the time, I would have put a lot more pressure on the umpires to ask them what their decision was around the 'over' (call).

"Then I would have had a real think about the spirit of the game and would I want to potentially win a game with something like that happening?

"It would be no."

Asked if, with his team now 0-2 down in the five-match Ashes series, he might consider using a similar tactic in the not-altogether-similar 'spirit of retribution' during the remaining Tests, Stokes was adamant he would not.

He was also hopeful the controversy sparked by Bairstow's dismissal would not negatively impact relations between the teams after England coach Brendon McCullum told the BBC post-match "well. I don't think we'll be having a beer together anytime soon …".

"I think there’s a bit of emotion in that to be honest," Stokes said.

"It’s very soon after something happens and I’m not one to hold a grudge too much.

"I think to ruin a tradition that’s been going so long, in such a big series … the feelings from a few people will definitely change as the series goes on.

"If we weren’t to do what we always do and have a beer together and say 'well done, great effort' and all that kind of stuff, maybe it would be sad."

For his part, Cummins claimed he spoke with Stokes during the post-match presentation ceremony and felt there was no animosity, and he didn't expect that to change when the series resumes for the third Test starting Thursday at Headingley.

"I don’t think there's anything to sort out," Cummins said.

"It seems like every Ashes has some drama to it, even one-sided Ashes in the past, things get stoked up halfway through a series.

"If anything, it feels like you've got two old rivals that are playing against each other.

"We're still amicable so we'll see how it's played out."

But the Australia skipper couldn't pass up a chance for the last laugh when quizzed on whether he still subscribed to the spirit of cricket, that is such an essential element of what is marketed worldwide as 'the Lord's experience'.

He was unequivocal in answering 'yep' to that question, though slightly less adamant when the follow-up suggested in the wake of Sunday's stumping his team might now stoop to non-striker's end run-outs and bowling underarm as the series progresses.

"Depends on how flat the wickets get, it might be an option to turn to," Cummins said, grinning broadly. "I don't know."

