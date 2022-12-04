'Legend': Warne becomes fifth cricketer given prestigious nod

Shane Warne's 50 best wickets on home soil

The late Shane Warne, regarded by many as Australia's greatest ever bowler, has been elevated to 'Legend' status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

Nine months after his sudden death aged 52, Warne becomes just the fifth ever cricketer to be awarded the most prestigious sporting honour that can be bestowed on an Australian.

He joins Sir Donald Bradman, Keith Miller, Richie Benaud and Dennis Lillee as cricketers whose achievements "are considered part of Australian folklore" and was handed the posthumous honour alongside champion distance runner Ron Clarke.

Since 1993, just 44 sporting identities have been officially recognised as a Legend of Australian sport, and the annual elevation is considered a significant post-career honour.

Warne passed away in March after suffering a suspected heart attack while in Thailand.

The Victorian transformed the art of leg-spin bowling throughout the 1990s and took 708 Test wickets across a storied career – the most ever for Australia.

His influence on the game will resonate for years to come.

Lightning in a Bottle: An ode to Shane Warne

Sport Australia Hall of Fame members must be retired for 15 years before being considered for elevation to Legend status.

And, given the celebrated bowler retired from international cricket in 2007, his elevation was at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Shane Warne and Ron Clarke are the true definition of Legends. Inspirations to all Australians," fellow Legend and Sport Australia Hall of Fame chair John Bertrand said.

"We are thrilled to announce their well-deserved elevation to Legend status within the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

"They symbolise everything that is great about sport in Australia."

Warne 'the reason I picked up leg-spin': King

Warne was first inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2009 as an 'athlete member', an honour which has been handed to just 43 cricketers across the history of the men's and women's game.

Players in this category include the likes of Allan Border, Belinda Clark, Steve Waugh and Karen Rolton.

The Seven Network will broadcast Warne's induction on Thursday evening (check local guides) in a special program hosted by Bruce McAvaney, which will feature interviews with Border and Shane's father Keith.