Warner among big calls for Aussies amid upheaval

Despite three members of Australia's original touring party to India having already left the country and the possibility more – including David Warner – will follow in the coming days, coach Andrew McDonald is looking to downsize his squad.

As they lament a Delhi batting calamity that saw their claims on the Border Gavaskar Trophy go up in smoke within hours, the Aussies are also now considering how to handle a continuing upheaval of personnel in the long break between the second and third Tests.

Nineteen different players have been part of the squad over the first three weeks of the tour. Two of them (Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood) have been unavailable for both Tests, two more (Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson) have been available for just one Test each and another (Matthew Kuhnemann) played in Delhi despite not being in the original 18-man group.

Skipper Pat Cummins has rushed home to Sydney to deal with a significant family medical concern. It is hoped he will return for the Test in Indore beginning March 1 but there is uncertainty over the situation, meaning vice-captain Steve Smith is on standby to lead.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has also flown back due to an Achilles complaint and will not return, while Swepson is coming back the other way having returned to Brisbane last week for the birth of his first child.

The sense of Lance Morris and Ashton Agar remaining in India when there are Sheffield Shield games being played back in Australia is now being considered, in particular for Agar after he was leapfrogged by fellow left-arm spinner Kuhnemann when Swepson was unavailable.

But the most significant decision to make is the one over David Warner, with his participation in the remainder of this tour under a major cloud as he nurses two injuries suffered within minutes of each other in the second Test.

Mohammad Siraj landed blows to his elbow (leaving with him with a small hairline fracture) and a concussion (which saw him replaced mid-Test by Matthew Renshaw). The team says both injuries require around a week to recover from.

"He's still sore at the moment," said McDonald. "We're in no rush to make any decisions at this point in time around Davey … There's a bit of unknown there."

Even if Warner regains fitness, there is also now a question over whether Travis Head is a better option at the top of the order on the subcontinent.

Despite Australia's glaring batting issues in this series, there will be a squeeze on if both Warner and Green are fit for the third Test, especially given the last man in, Peter Handscomb, has made him himself indispensable as the team's second leading run scorer for the series.

And Head, overlooked in Nagpur but then promoted to take on the new ball in Warner's stead in Australia's second innings in Delhi, blazed more runs in that single hit (43) than the long-time opener has in three knocks this series (26).

"If Dave's unavailable it would make perfect sense," McDonald said of Head opening. "We did discuss before coming over here, that if we were to lose an opening batter that Trav would be one we'd look to put up there.

"We feel in the subcontinental conditions that he can get off to the fast starts which he showed."

Although Australia's squad is expected to shrink in size, a tour-ending injury to Warner could see him replaced with another batter who can be a legitimate option to help counter India's spin threat.

Glenn Maxwell had been earmarked for this tour before a broken leg curtailed his hopes of making the squad when it was first put together.

The early signs on Maxwell's return to the field, via Premier Cricket last weekend and then in an ongoing Sheffield Shield game for Victoria, are positive but he is not yet bowling and a Test series in India would mark a major step-up in intensity.

"If he gets through everything that he needs to then he’ll be a starter for that one-day series (against India that follows the Tests). Anything forward of that will be discussed," McDonald said of Maxwell.

Other options could be Cameron Bancroft, the leading Shield run-scorer this season and considered a good player of spin, Daniel Hughes, who recently made 178 and 63no on a slow SCG pitch, and Marcus Harris, who was a back-up during the last home summer.

The good news is all three of Starc, Cameron Green (both on the mend from finger injuries) and Todd Murphy (who developed a side complaint last week) are on track to be available for Indore.

Starc had been available to play in Delhi despite not being 100 per cent fit, but Green was not, according to McDonald.

"(Green) had a little setback batting in Bangalore (on a pre-tour camp) where he had some jarring and there was a fair bit of discomfort in that finger," said McDonald.

"If he didn't have that, I think the second Test was real(istic). But it probably just delayed it those few days. And we contemplated him as a concussion sub (for Warner) as well.

"We're better off him loading up for the third Test match and in a good frame of mind."”

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-11: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-19: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat