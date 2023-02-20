India v Australia Tests - Men

Warner among big calls for Aussies amid upheaval

Australia's Test squad is in a state of flux with more changes a possibility ahead of the third Test in Indore

Louis Cameron in Delhi

20 February 2023, 09:23 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo