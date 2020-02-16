ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up

Kulasuriya cleared of serious injury after nasty knock

Sri Lanka's first engagement in the T20 World Cup warm-ups produced a scary moment when Achini Kulasuriya was taken to hospital on a hectic day at Karen Rolton Oval

Andrew Ramsey at Karen Rolton Oval

16 February 2020, 07:11 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo