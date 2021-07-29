De Silva stars in thrilling win over depleted India

Dhananjaya de Silva has starred with an unbeaten 40 to carry Sri Lanka to a four-wicket win over India in the second Twenty20 international and keep the three-match series alive.

Wednesday's victory for the hosts ensured the series is now level 1-1 with the third and final game to be played on Thursday.

De Silva led the chase of modest 133, digging his side out of trouble at 6-105 with his gutsy 34-delivery knock that guided his team home with two balls to spare.

"I am very happy to contribute. In my mind, I wanted to bat until the 20th over. I thought this was my opportunity. When you play against India, it's very tough," said de Silva.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka had sent India into bat after winning the toss, and the team's bowlers did well to restrict the visitors to 5-132 off their 20 overs.

India skipper Shikar Dhawan top scored with 40 while Devdutt Padikkal, playing in his first match, made 29.

Offspinner Akila Dananjaya starred for Sri Lanka, taking 4-29 in his four overs.

India's bowlers then made the home team work hard in their chase before De Silva shared a crucial unbeaten 28-run stand for the sixth wicket with Chamika Karunaratne, who made 12 off six deliveries.

India had eight players unavailable for selection after they came into contact with Krunal Pandya, whose positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday pushed the match back by a day.

India's cricket board (BCCI) said that the eight players in question had tested negative on Wednesday afternoon, but were being asked to isolate as a precaution.

Playing with only five frontline batsmen and put into bat, India struggled to get going, with the Sri Lanka spinners taking advantage of a slow wicket that was offering ample turn.