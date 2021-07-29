Sri Lanka v India T20Is - Men's

De Silva stars in thrilling win over depleted India

Dhananjaya de Silva was Sri Lanka's matchwinner with his unbeaten 40 that steered them to a four-wicket win over depleted India in the T20 international

AP

29 July 2021, 07:47 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo