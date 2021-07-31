Dettol T20Is v Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka ban trio over bubble breach

Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, sent home from an England tour for a bio-secure bubble breach, have each received a one-year ban

AP

31 July 2021, 07:33 AM AEST

