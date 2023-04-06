State awards wrap 2022-23: All the winners

Another summer of cricket is done and dusted, and it was Western Australia that again dominated the men’s domestic competitions, becoming the first state to win all three titles in consecutive seasons.

Adelaide Strikers (WBBL|08) and the Tasmanian Tigers (WNCL) split the women’s competitions, the latter in a thrilling five-wicket final over to secure the title against South Australia.

With the team titles wrapped up, the six states have now handed out their individual awards, while the ACT's awards will be held in late May.

Queensland fast bowling allrounder Michael Neser may need to invest in a bigger trophy cabinet after winning the Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year award, the Queensland Bulls Shield and One-Day, and Brisbane Heat player of the season awards.

CA state cricket awards

Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Michael Neser (Queensland)

Women’s National Cricket League Player of the Year – Courtney Webb (South Australia)

Marsh One-Day Cup Players of the Year – Josh Philippe (Western Australia)

Weber Women’s Big Bash League Player of the Year – Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers)

Michael Neser was the Sheffield Shield Player of the Year // Getty

KFC Big Bash League Player of the Year – Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers)

Lord’s Taverners Indigenous Cricketer of the Year – Ashleigh Gardner (Australia, NSW, Sydney Sixers)

Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Men’s) – Queensland

Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Women’s) – Victoria

Cricket Australia Umpire Award –- Sam Nogajski

New South Wales

Steve Waugh Medal – Daniel Hughes

Daniel Hughes hit four centuries in the 2022-23 Marsh Cup // Getty

Belinda Clark Medal – Ashleigh Gardner

Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Chris Green

Michael Bevan Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year) – Daniel Hughes

WNCL Player of the Year – Tahlia Wilson

Mike Hussey Medal (Sydney Thunder BBL Player of the Year) – Chris Green

Alex Blackwell Medal (Sydney Thunder WBBL Player of the Year) – Phoebe Litchfield

Sydney Sixers BBL Player of the Year – Sean Abbott

Phoebe Litchfield on debut for Australia against Pakistan // Getty

Sydney Sixers WBBL Player of the Year – Ashleigh Gardner

Alex Blackwell Women's Country Player of the Year – Jodie Hicks

Josh Hazlewood Men's Country Player of the Year – Matt Everett

NSW Hall Of Fame inductees – Muriel Picton, Tom Garrett, Herbie Collins, Steve Rixon, Leah Poulton

Queensland

Ian Healy Trophy – Michael Neser

Jodie Purves Trophy – Laura Harris

Pike-Maher Medal (community impact) – Grace Parsons

Queensland Fire Player of the Year – Grace Parsons

Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Michael Neser

Marsh One Day Cup Player of the Year – Michael Neser

Andrew Symonds Medal (Bulls Player’s Player) – Mark Steketee

Queensland Fire Player’s Player – Laura Harris

Brisbane Heat WBBL MVP – Amelia Kerr

Neser enjoyed a career-best BBL and Sheffield Shield season // Getty

Brisbane Heat BBL MVP – Michael Neser

Country Player of the Year (male) – Sam Lowry

Country Player of the Year (female) – Tarah Staines

South Australia

Neil Dansie Award – Ben Manenti

Andrea McCauley Medal – Courtney Webb

Lord Hampden Trophy (Sheffield Shield Player of the Year) – Wes Agar

Wes Agar took 36 wickets in the 2022-23 Sheffield Shield season // Getty

Marsh One-Day Cup MVP – Ben Manenti

Strikers WBBL MVP – Megan Schutt

Strikers BBL MVP – Matthew Short

Tegan McPharlin Award (team culture) – Jemma Barsby

Barry ‘Nugget’ Rees Award (team culture) – Jordan Buckingham

Lauren Ebsary Award (best young player) – Emma de Broughe

Barry Jarman Award (most improved) – Nathan McSweeney

State Indigenous Female Player of the Year – Amber Cloughessy

State Indigenous Male Player of the Year – Liam Connors

Peter Wang (best youth player) Award – Thomas Brown, Adelaide Uni CC

Tasmania

Ricky Ponting Medal – Caleb Jewell

Female Tigers Player of the Year – Nicola Carey

David Boon Medal (Sheffield Shield Player of the Year) – Beau Webster

Jack Simmons Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year) – Tom Rogers

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|08 Player of the Tournament – Mignon Du Preez

Hobart Hurricanes BBL|12 Player of the Tournament – Nathan Ellis

Female Young Player of the Year – Amy Smith

Jamie Cox Male Young Player of the Year – Iain Carlisle

State Umpire of the Year – Sam Nogajski

Chairman’s Award (Female) – Sarah Coyte

Chairman’s Award (Male) – Mac Wright

Female Tigers Captain’s Award – Molly Strano

Scott Mason Memorial Male Captain’s Award – Jackson Bird

Victoria

Bill Lawry Medal (Sheffield Shield) – Will Sutherland

Sharon Tredrea Award (WNCL) – Nicole Faltum

Dean Jones Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup) – Matt Short

John Scholes Award (players’ player) – Will Sutherland

Women’s Players’ Player – Sophie Day

Melbourne Stars BBL and WBBL Players of the Season – Joe Clarke and Annabel Sutherland

Melbourne Renegades BBL and WBBL Players of the Season – Aaron Finch and Sophie Molineux

Western Australia

Laurie Sawle Medal – Cameron Bancroft

Zoë Goss Medal – Chloe Piparo

Cameron Bancroft celebrates hitting the winning runs in the Sheffield Shield final // Getty

Gold Cup (best international player) – Cameron Green

Marsh One-Day Cup Player of The Year – Josh Philippe

Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Cameron Bancroft

WNCL Player of the Year – Chloe Piparo

Simon Katich Medal (BBL Player of the Year) – Ashton Turner

Perth Scorchers WBBL Player of the Year – Marizanne Kapp

Male Rising Star – Cooper Connolly

Cooper Connolly and Nick Hobson celebrate winning the BBL|12 Final // Getty

Female Rising Star – Lilly Mills

Excalibur Award (team values) – Matt Kelly

Legacy Award (team values) – Mathilda Carmichael

Gallery of Greats Inductees – Mitchell Johnson, Keith Carmody

Australian Capital Territory

ACT Meteors Player of the Year (Calver Medal) and ACT NSW Country Comets Player of the Year (Solway Medal) will be announced at the Cricket ACT awards night on May 25.