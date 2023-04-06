Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23
State awards wrap 2022-23: All the winners
As the curtain falls on another summer, check out which cricketers received the accolades at the end-of-season awards
cricket.com.au
6 April 2023, 12:34 PM AEST
Another summer of cricket is done and dusted, and it was Western Australia that again dominated the men’s domestic competitions, becoming the first state to win all three titles in consecutive seasons.
Adelaide Strikers (WBBL|08) and the Tasmanian Tigers (WNCL) split the women’s competitions, the latter in a thrilling five-wicket final over to secure the title against South Australia.
With the team titles wrapped up, the six states have now handed out their individual awards, while the ACT's awards will be held in late May.
Queensland fast bowling allrounder Michael Neser may need to invest in a bigger trophy cabinet after winning the Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year award, the Queensland Bulls Shield and One-Day, and Brisbane Heat player of the season awards.
CA state cricket awards
Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Michael Neser (Queensland)
Women’s National Cricket League Player of the Year – Courtney Webb (South Australia)
Marsh One-Day Cup Players of the Year – Josh Philippe (Western Australia)
Weber Women’s Big Bash League Player of the Year – Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers)
KFC Big Bash League Player of the Year – Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers)
Lord’s Taverners Indigenous Cricketer of the Year – Ashleigh Gardner (Australia, NSW, Sydney Sixers)
Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Men’s) – Queensland
Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Women’s) – Victoria
Cricket Australia Umpire Award –- Sam Nogajski
New South Wales
Steve Waugh Medal – Daniel Hughes
Belinda Clark Medal – Ashleigh Gardner
Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Chris Green
Michael Bevan Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year) – Daniel Hughes
WNCL Player of the Year – Tahlia Wilson
Mike Hussey Medal (Sydney Thunder BBL Player of the Year) – Chris Green
Alex Blackwell Medal (Sydney Thunder WBBL Player of the Year) – Phoebe Litchfield
Sydney Sixers BBL Player of the Year – Sean Abbott
Sydney Sixers WBBL Player of the Year – Ashleigh Gardner
Alex Blackwell Women's Country Player of the Year – Jodie Hicks
Josh Hazlewood Men's Country Player of the Year – Matt Everett
NSW Hall Of Fame inductees – Muriel Picton, Tom Garrett, Herbie Collins, Steve Rixon, Leah Poulton
Queensland
Ian Healy Trophy – Michael Neser
Jodie Purves Trophy – Laura Harris
Pike-Maher Medal (community impact) – Grace Parsons
Queensland Fire Player of the Year – Grace Parsons
Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Michael Neser
Marsh One Day Cup Player of the Year – Michael Neser
Andrew Symonds Medal (Bulls Player’s Player) – Mark Steketee
Queensland Fire Player’s Player – Laura Harris
Brisbane Heat WBBL MVP – Amelia Kerr
Brisbane Heat BBL MVP – Michael Neser
Country Player of the Year (male) – Sam Lowry
Country Player of the Year (female) – Tarah Staines
South Australia
Neil Dansie Award – Ben Manenti
Andrea McCauley Medal – Courtney Webb
Lord Hampden Trophy (Sheffield Shield Player of the Year) – Wes Agar
Marsh One-Day Cup MVP – Ben Manenti
Strikers WBBL MVP – Megan Schutt
Strikers BBL MVP – Matthew Short
Tegan McPharlin Award (team culture) – Jemma Barsby
Barry ‘Nugget’ Rees Award (team culture) – Jordan Buckingham
Lauren Ebsary Award (best young player) – Emma de Broughe
Barry Jarman Award (most improved) – Nathan McSweeney
State Indigenous Female Player of the Year – Amber Cloughessy
State Indigenous Male Player of the Year – Liam Connors
Peter Wang (best youth player) Award – Thomas Brown, Adelaide Uni CC
Tasmania
Ricky Ponting Medal – Caleb Jewell
Female Tigers Player of the Year – Nicola Carey
David Boon Medal (Sheffield Shield Player of the Year) – Beau Webster
Jack Simmons Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup Player of the Year) – Tom Rogers
Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|08 Player of the Tournament – Mignon Du Preez
Hobart Hurricanes BBL|12 Player of the Tournament – Nathan Ellis
Female Young Player of the Year – Amy Smith
Jamie Cox Male Young Player of the Year – Iain Carlisle
State Umpire of the Year – Sam Nogajski
Chairman’s Award (Female) – Sarah Coyte
Chairman’s Award (Male) – Mac Wright
Female Tigers Captain’s Award – Molly Strano
Scott Mason Memorial Male Captain’s Award – Jackson Bird
Victoria
Bill Lawry Medal (Sheffield Shield) – Will Sutherland
Sharon Tredrea Award (WNCL) – Nicole Faltum
Dean Jones Medal (Marsh One-Day Cup) – Matt Short
John Scholes Award (players’ player) – Will Sutherland
Women’s Players’ Player – Sophie Day
Melbourne Stars BBL and WBBL Players of the Season – Joe Clarke and Annabel Sutherland
Melbourne Renegades BBL and WBBL Players of the Season – Aaron Finch and Sophie Molineux
Western Australia
Laurie Sawle Medal – Cameron Bancroft
Zoë Goss Medal – Chloe Piparo
Gold Cup (best international player) – Cameron Green
Marsh One-Day Cup Player of The Year – Josh Philippe
Sheffield Shield Player of the Year – Cameron Bancroft
WNCL Player of the Year – Chloe Piparo
Simon Katich Medal (BBL Player of the Year) – Ashton Turner
Perth Scorchers WBBL Player of the Year – Marizanne Kapp
Male Rising Star – Cooper Connolly
Female Rising Star – Lilly Mills
Excalibur Award (team values) – Matt Kelly
Legacy Award (team values) – Mathilda Carmichael
Gallery of Greats Inductees – Mitchell Johnson, Keith Carmody
Australian Capital Territory
ACT Meteors Player of the Year (Calver Medal) and ACT NSW Country Comets Player of the Year (Solway Medal) will be announced at the Cricket ACT awards night on May 25.