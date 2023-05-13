State squads: All the ins and outs for the 2023-24 season

Some of Australian cricket's biggest names will have a new home next summer amid a flurry of player movements across the men's state competitions.

With the domestic contracting done and dusted for another off-season, let's take a look at all the ins and outs for each of the six states for the 2023-24 domestic season.

New South Wales

The Blues will start next season with a host of fresh faces, including the competition's 10th highest wicket-taker of all-time, Jackson Bird, and head coach Greg Shipperd, who replaces Phil Jaques on a two-year deal. Bird also has a two-year contract to return home having grown up on Sydney's Northern Beaches before forging a successful career in Tasmania.

Chris Green also earns his first full state contract after winning NSW's Sheffield Shield player of the season last summer as an uncontracted player. Australia under-19 captain Joel Davies has been added to the rookie list, while opening batter Blake MacDonald and fast bowler Ross Pawson have earned contracts on the back of strong performances in Premier Cricket and the NSW second XI.

Kurtis Patterson has stepped down as captain following the Blues' horror season where they didn't win a Shield game for just the second time in their 130-year history, with a new skipper to be appointed by the start of 2023-24.

"Our failures, and they were there in bold statistics, in terms of our run scoring, our wickets taken and our catching completions, they're going to be up on the board and the players are going to understand clearly that's where we are at the moment," Shipperd said.

Decorated seamer Trent Copeland has retired and Mickey Edwards has joined English county Yorkshire as a domestic player, while Daniel Sams has elected not to take a contract to pursue opportunities of the franchise T20 circuit but will remain involved in the NSW program when available.

NSW Blues 2023-24 squad: Sean Abbott*, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins*, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood*, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon*, Blake Macdonald, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith*, Mitchell Starc*, Chris Tremain, David Warner*, Adam Zampa*. Rookies: Joel Davies, Jack Nisbet, Will Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Hunar Verma

* Cricket Australia contract

Head coach: Greg Shipperd

Ins: Jackson Bird (Tasmania), Joel Davies, Chris Green, Blake Macdonald, Ross Pawson. Outs: Trent Copeland (retired), Liam Doddrell (delisted), Mickey Edwards (Yorkshire), Lachlan Hearne (delisted), Daniel Sams

Queensland

Powerful wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott is another former Tasmanian player to return home, with family reasons drawing the 28-year-old back to Queensland – the state he made his first-class and List A debuts for in 2014.

Other inclusions at the Bulls include top-order batter Aryan Jain, who made his Sheffield Shield debut in February, fast bowler Tom Whitney and batting allrounder Hugh Weibgen, with Whitney making his Marsh Cup debut in the final match of the season and Weibgen currently part of Australia's under-19 squad.

Australia T20 quick Kane Richardson has elected not to take a contract to explore opportunities on the global T20 circuit, while one-time ODI representative Sam Heazlett, Sam Truloff and Matthew Willans have been delisted.

Queensland Bulls 2023-24 squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja*, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne*, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser*, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies: Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Head coach: Wade Seccombe

Ins: Aryan Jain, Ben McDermott (Tasmania), Tom Whitney, Hugh Weibgen. Outs: Sam Heazlett (delisted), Kane Richardson, Sam Truloff (delisted), Matthew Willans (delisted)

South Australia

The Redbacks have locked down most of list with 10 players signing multi-year contract extensions as they look to build on their distinct improvement last season. Emerging quicks Spencer Johnson, Jordan Buckingham and Wes Agar have all signed multi-year deals alongside batters Nathan McSweeney, Daniel Drew and Jake Lehmann, spinners Ben Manenti and Lloyd Pope, allrounder Liam Scott and wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen.

They'll be joined by promising young Victoria batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and local product Kelvin Smith who last held a state deal five years ago, who are the only inclusions to the Redbacks 22-player squad for 2023-24. Departures include Jake Weatherald who decided to take up an offer with Tasmania, and delisted trio Nick Winter, Bailey Capel and Ryan King.

"Our squad has seen significant change in recent years, and we are confident that the Redbacks are in a position to expand on the results we saw last summer," SA's high performance boss Tim Nielsen said.

South Australia Redbacks 2023-24 squad: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Jake Carder, Alex Carey*, Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Jake Fraser-McGurk, David Grant, Travis Head*, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Kelvin Smith. Rookies: Kyle Brazell, Aidan Cahill, Isaac Higgins, Harry Matthias

Head coach: Jason Gillespie

Ins: Jake Fraser-McGurk (Victoria), Kelvin Smith. Outs: Jake Weatherald (Tasmania), Bailey Capel (delisted), Ryan King (delisted), Nick Winter (delisted)

Jake Fraser-McGurk has taken up an offer to join South Australia // Getty

Tasmania

The Tigers are set for a different look next summer following several off-season departures, including their all-time leading Sheffield Shield wicket-taker Jackson Bird, veteran seamer Peter Siddle and internationally capped wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott. Tom Andrews has also not been offered a new contract for 2023-24.

Last season's Marsh Cup leading wicket-taker Tom Rogers (20 wickets at 17) will also start the summer without a contract, as he did in 2022-23, but has the opportunity to be upgraded onto the Tigers' main list if he plays enough games. "He had a wonderful season obviously in white-ball cricket, won our one-day player of the year and he'll have full involvement with our program and full opportunity as he did last year," Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan said.

Hobart Hurricanes spinner Paddy Dooley and Redbacks batter Jake Weatherald are the only additions to the squad, while 16 players have re-signed, including captain Jordan Silk, opener Caleb Jewell and quick Nathan Ellis on three-year deals, as they look to rebound from a difficult season.

Tasmania 2023-24 men's squad: Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright. Rookies: Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Head coach: Jeff Vaughan

Ins: Paddy Dooley, Jake Weatherald (South Australia). Outs: Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird (NSW), Ben McDermott (Queensland), Peter Siddle (Victoria)

Victoria

Runners-up in the Marsh Sheffield Shield for the past two seasons, the Vics have secured the return of state great Peter Siddle on a two-year deal, who is expected to play a key development role in nurturing their next generation of fast bowlers.

Victoria has also rewarded several players with contracts following strong seasons in Premier Cricket – former Australia under-19 fast bowler Matt Fotia, left-arm quick Tom O'Donnell, Melbourne Stars opener Tom Rogers, Australia under-19 wicketkeeper-batter Liam Blackford, opening batter Dylan Brasher and spinner Douglas Warren.

Former Test spinner Jon Holland was not offered a new contract as the Vics put their faith in newly capped Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy, with Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey and Tom O'Connell also delisted. Former Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch drops off the list having retired from state and international cricket, while Jake Fraser-McGurk is on the move to South Australia.

Victoria 2023-24 men's squad: Scott Boland*, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris*, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell*, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy*, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Head coach: Chris Rogers

Ins: Peter Siddle (Tasmania), Matt Fotia, Tom O'Donnell, Tom Rogers, Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren. Outs: Aaron Finch (retired), Jake Fraser-McGurk (South Australia), Brody Couch (delisted), Zak Evans (delisted), Mackenzie Harvey (delisted), Jon Holland (delisted), Tom O'Connell (delisted)

Siddle has returned to Victoria on a two-year deal after three seasons with Tasmania // Getty

Western Australia

No need to change much for the dual back-to-back champions of both men's domestic competitions. They've strengthened their pace stocks with the additions of towering left-arm quick Liam Haskett and Aussie under-19 fast bowlers Mahli Beardman and Josh Vernon.

They've also locked away their existing talent for the future, with nine players signing multi-year deals, including the Sheffield Shield's runaway leading run-scorer from last season, Cameron Bancroft, rising star Teague Wyllie, and fast bowlers Joel Paris and Matt Kelly, who have all signed three-year extensions.

Champion WA and Australia batter Shaun Marsh has retired, while David Moody was not offered a contract for next season. "We're as committed as ever to achieving sustained success, and stability within the squad plays an important role," said head coach Adam Voges. "They're a tight-knit group who push each other to improve, and the results of the last two seasons are testament to that fact."

WA champion Marsh reflects on illustrious 22-year career

Western Australia 2023-24 men's squad: Ashton Agar*, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green*, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis*, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh*, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris*, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson*, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis*, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie. Rookies: Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Head coach: Adam Voges

Ins: Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Josh Vernon. Outs: Shaun Marsh (retired), David Moody (delisted)