Vodafone Test Series v India

By the numbers: India's epic final-day resistance

A look at some of the stunning statistics to emerge from a day on which India clung on for a memorable draw against the Aussies in Sydney

Adam Burnett

11 January 2021, 04:58 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo