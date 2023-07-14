Men's Ashes 2023

The stats behind an Ashes short ball obsession

Short bowling has been the go-to for the seamers in this year's men's Ashes, with both sides enjoying success with a more unconventional approach

Josh Schonafinger in Manchester

14 July 2023, 07:35 AM AEST

@joshschon

