The stats behind an Ashes short ball obsession

One of the many unforeseen talking points in the 2023 men's Ashes series has been both sides' eagerness to use the short ball.

Lifeless pitches at Edgbaston and Lord's in the first two Tests offered little incentive for fast bowlers to pitch it up.

"With a wicket like that, the ball was old (and) soft, you don’t have too many options," Australia captain Pat Cummins said of the Lord's pitch following the second Test.

This has resulted in some bizarre field settings and at times monotonous tactics from the fielding side.

After persisting with a more conventional approach for most of the Lord's Test, something changed for Ben Stokes and his team after lunch on day four, with their quick bowlers sending down an incredible 98 per cent of deliveries eight metres or shorter.

England's pitch map from the middle session of day four at Lord's // Sky Sports

A more 'traditional' pitch was presented at Headingley and the Australian fast bowlers' lengths became noticeably fuller as a result.

England's percentage didn't change a great deal, with just over one-third of their seamers' deliveries for the match being short.

Australia's quicks were very efficient with their bumpers in the third Test, taking a wicket every 19.88 runs when deploying the short ball.

There's a reason, though, that the captains have instructed their quicks to utilise the tactic: it's been effective.

With 41 wickets in this manner from just three Tests, the 2023 Ashes has almost overtaken the number of wickets taken with short stuff from the entire 2019 series.

A total of 22 wickets fell to short balls in the second Test alone.

Judging by the economy rates and strike rates, in 2019 the Ashes rivals were happy to see off the hostile bowling with a more defensive approach, but in this series the opposite is true.

England's plan to bowl short to Travis Head has been relentless, with the South Australian continually peppered with bouncers even in favourable swing bowling conditions like England had in Leeds.

"No doubt it's a challenging thing," Head said of the England seamers' tactics, which has seen him face 71.8 per cent short balls across the series.

"It's foreign. There's not many periods we’ve seen in Test cricket where it's just been (close to) 100 per cent short balls.

"I feel like if there's anything I'm going to leave with from England it might be a pull shot."

Across both innings at Headingley, Head hit 80 runs from 102 short deliveries, which accounted for 81 per cent of his total deliveries faced and 69 per cent of his total runs.

His counter-punching 77 in the second innings included 49 runs scored from the pull shot and kept Australia in the match as he added an extra 54 runs with Todd Murphy and Scott Boland for the last two wickets.

Whether or not it has worked for England is debatable – in his six innings in this series he's yet to get out to a genuine bouncer and his strike rate against short bowling is 78.4.

In a similar vain, Australia might be forced to revise their plans to Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, both of whom made significant contributions with the bat in Leeds.

Australia had success with the short stuff to Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson in the third Test but both Wood and Woakes, although they did both fall to bouncers in the first innings, scored important runs in the second.

Woakes looked susceptible to the tactic, having feathered a bouncer through to Alex Carey in the first innings and then getting some fortune with thick edges falling into gaps in the second. However he eked out 21 runs from 33 short deliveries across both innings and had to deal with plenty of bumpers in his unbeaten 32 to close out the match.

Wood's two whirlwind innings won't be forgotten anytime soon, beginning with 6, 4, 6 off Mitchell Starc straight after lunch in the first innings and a big six in the second that broke the back of the nervy chase.

He blitzed 31 runs from the 11 short balls Australia threw at him across both innings, and while he did perish to the bouncer in the first dig, his 24 off eight balls was a knock that changed the momentum of the match.

One player who could come back into Australia's team for the Old Trafford Test is Josh Hazlewood, who sat out the third Test after playing the first two.

He's dismissed Ben Duckett three times, Ben Stokes twice, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad, leaving his average against left-handed batters at a very sharp 14.57 in this series. Curiously, he's only dismissed one right hander – Jonny Bairstow in the first innings at Lord's.

This flies in the face of Hazlewood's career record, which is stronger against righties than lefties.

The experienced quick took a left hander's wicket once every 19.7 balls (just more than three overs) in the first two matches but conversely has bowled almost 200 deliveries at England's right handers for the sole wicket.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood