History haunts Aussies: Key numbers behind the run chase

Ashes opener set for epic finish after wild day four

Run chase woes

In the past decade, Australia have been set a fourth-innings target of 200-plus on 22 occasions. They won two of those – in Melbourne against England, and in Christchurch against New Zealand – and drew another two, all of which equates to a loss rate of 81 per cent.

One day in Jo'burg

Wind the clock back a touch further though, and there's perhaps a little more cause for optimism. In 2011 at Johannesburg, against a South Africa attack featuring Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander, the Aussies chased down 310 to win by two wickets. Heading into the final day they had seven wickets in hand, and needed a further 168 to win; tonight, they need 174 with seven wickets in hand. Top scoring in that run chase was Usman Khawaja (65), while a debutant named Pat Cummins made 13no and hit the winning runs.

Cummins and Mitchell Johnson after their match-winning partnership in 2011 // Getty

Fourth-innings rookies

Australia's successful run of late has meant their lower middle-order – Cameron Green at six and Alex Carey at seven – have rarely been required in the fourth innings. Remarkably, while they've played a combined 43 Tests, the pair have each batted just once in the fourth innings. Carey made nine on debut when he was promoted to open against England in a run chase of 20, while Green made 0 not out against South Africa last summer after the Aussies lost four wickets in pursuit of 34 at the Gabba.

A final-day hero?

Only two members of this Australian side have a fourth-innings Test hundred to their name and one of them, David Warner, is already back in the pavilion. That leaves Khawaja, who is 34no and in an 18-month purple patch. Khawaja saved Australia in Dubai against Pakistan in 2018, batting for almost nine hours to help secure a valiant draw. His score in that innings was 141 – the same he managed in the first innings at Edgbaston – while he has a trio of fourth-innings half-centuries to speak of, including one in the UK (54 at Lord's in a heavy Australian defeat in 2013).

The wildcard

Travis Head is another Australian in career-best form, and the newly-minted No.3-ranked Test batter looms as a pivotal figure in this run chase. During his first-innings half-century, Head's fast scoring took the pressure off Khawaja and the duo shared an important 81-run stand for the fourth wicket. In terms of fourth-innings experience at Test level, the dashing leftie averages an outstanding 49.40 from seven innings, having made 72 on debut in that draw against Pakistan in Dubai, 2018, and helping save Australia at Lord's in 2019 with 42no across two-and-a-bit hours.

Day five wrap: Aussies hang on for draw in Ashes arm-wrestle

'Three No.11s'

England seamer Ollie Robinson cheekily described Australia's tail as having "three number 11s" in the form of Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood. In the first innings, he was proven correct, as the visitors lost their final four wickets for 14 runs. By contrast, England's final four wickets yesterday produced 77 crucial runs. Boland had advanced to 13no as nightwatchman and could play an important role in settling early Australian nerves from the opening ball of day five. In a run chase of 323 against India in Adelaide in 2018, Lyon made a fighting 38no as Australia went down by 31 runs, but outside of that, he has little pedigree in the fourth innings of Tests, having passed 10 just four times out of 20 trips to the middle. Hazlewood, meanwhile, averages 9.64 in Test run chases, with a best of 29 against South Africa in a losing cause back in November 2016 at the WACA Ground.

The golden oldies

When it comes to fourth-innings Test wickets in England, Ben Stokes has a fair amount of quality and experience at his disposal. No-one has taken more than Stuart Broad (64 at 20.43, SR 42.4), while James Anderson is next on the list (58 at 23.44, SR 52.4) and off-spinner Moeen Ali sits fourth (37 at 20.89, SR 36.8). Ollie Robinson meanwhile has nine wickets in six fourth innings (ave 18.11, SR 38,1), Stokes himself has 33 at 26.09 (SR 51.5) and part-time off-spinner Joe Root has 14 at 30.07 (SR 69.4) with a best of 2-9.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood