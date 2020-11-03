License to thrill: Campbell encouraged to cut loose

It is safe to say no other Australian student celebrated the official end of their high school days quite like Sydney Sixers quick Stella Campbell did on Monday.

Arriving back in the Rebel WBBL Village following her final examination, Campbell was immediately summoned by ASADA for a routine drug test.

Such is the life of an elite athlete jugging dual commitments, but Campbell will now turn her attention solely to unleashing her pace on the competition's best batters.

The 18-year-old has been given a license to thrill by coach Ben Sawyer and managed to keep the Melbourne Renegades' top-order on the back foot through three outstanding overs at Showground Stadium on Sunday.

"I know my role pretty well in this side … it's about going out there and having a lot of fun and putting my skills out there as best I can on the field," Campbell said on Tuesday.

"I always want to get quicker, it's something that hasn't been seen too much in the female game of late, it's something I want to work to improve every season.

"(Using my height and bounce) is probably my main asset as a fast bowler … it's definitely a tactic I can use on batters, and I mix that in with a few other different deliveries.

"We worked on that in the off-season, Ben said just go out there (and let loose)."

Campbell is just one of the young WBBL quicks benefitting from a change in mindset from the league's coaches, away from relying on spin and defensive bowling and embracing the x-factor searing pace can produce.

That emerging crop of fast bowlers also includes the Strikers' Darcie Brown and the Renegades' Maitlan Brown, alongside injured Australia and Hurricanes quick Tayla Vlaeminck.

"It's exciting when we see young bowlers bowling really quick," former Australia leg-spinner Kristen Beams told The Scoop podcast.

"We've also had a change of philosophy and I think Tayla Vlaeminck started that from an Australian point of view, to (have coaches saying) 'we actually want people to come in and bowl quick'.

"It's not always going to be accurate but that actually doesn't matter when all of a sudden we're seeing some really good short balls."

Campbell is only 18, but Sawyer signalled before the start of the season he saw the teenager playing a key role in the Sixers' bowling plans this tournament, alongside international stars Marizanne Kapp and Ellyse Perry.

The right-armer played 13 matches in her maiden WBBL campaign last summer and faced her biggest challenge when she was called on to step up in the powerplay following Perry's tournament-ending shoulder injury.

"Her control has improved – one of her goals this year was to improve her control of different deliveries," Sawyer told cricket.com.au.

"She had to open the bowling for us and bowl in the powerplay (last season) and in the last two games in particular she had to bowl to Meg Lanning and Sophie Devine – two of the best batters in the world – and she held her own.

"She's another year stronger and another year older and has better control of what she's doing.

"I'm working with the NSW team and I've had the opportunity to work with the Aussie team and Stella is one of the quickest on the radar.

"I'm excited to see how she puts that out on the park."