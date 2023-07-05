Men's Ashes 2023

Ranking all of Steve Smith's Test centuries

From his first in 2013 to his most recent last week, Steve Smith has produced no shortage of Test highlights

cricket.com.au

5 July 2023, 03:11 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo