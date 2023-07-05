Ranking all of Steve Smith's Test centuries

'Seen some good ones': Smith's teammates pick his best knock

Steve Smith brings up a very special century this week, playing his 100th Test match when Australia meet England at Leeds.

However Test centuries are no stranger to Smith, with the gun Australian having already scored 32 of them in his career to date.

In order of the 34-year-old's latest milestone, here we rate every one of Smith’s centuries, based primarily on their importance in the context of the match in which they were scored.

32. 134no v West Indies, Melbourne, 2015

177 balls | SR 75.70 | 8 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-287 | Innings end: Unbeaten, 3-551 declared | Result: Australia won by 177 runs

The runs were flowing for Australia in the 2015-16 Boxing Day Test, with four centurions driving the hosts to a mammoth 3-551 before the declaration came. Smith didn't begin until the score was almost 300 and exploited the large MCG pockets and defensive West Indian fields to compile an effortless century.

31. 102no v England, Melbourne, 2017

275 balls | SR 37.09 | 6 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-65 | Innings end: Unbeaten, 4-263 end of match | Result: Match drawn

A gritty innings on a shocker of a pitch – the ICC rated this Boxing Day effort ‘poor’ after only 24 wickets fell in five days. Alastair Cook compiled 244no in England’s first innings before Smith added a century of his own – his slowest in Test cricket coming off 259 deliveries. Such was the lack of pace and spunk in the wicket, the normally effervescent Smith hit only six boundaries in the 275 balls he faced.

30. 115 v England, Sydney, 2014

154 balls | SR 74.67 | 17 fours, 1 six | In at: 3-78 | Innings end: 10-326 | Result: Australia won by 281 runs

With a 5-0 Ashes clean sweep up for grabs, Smith registered his first Test ton on his home ground, the SCG. With Australia wobbling at 5-97 on the opening day, Smith and Brad Haddin combined for a century stand to dig the hosts out of trouble and into a strong position. A whopping 74 per cent of his runs came through boundaries, with 17 fours and a six in his eye-catching innings.

29. 104 v South Africa, Sydney 2023

192 balls | SR 54.16 | 11 fours, 2 sixes | In at: 2-147 | Innings end: 3-356 | Result: Match drawn

An imperious Smith dominated a ragged South African outfit at the SCG from go to whoa, moving past Sir Donald Bradman's mark of 29 tons in the process. Prior to the series Smith had vowed to improve his record against his ‘bogey’ team South Africa (although his Test average against them was 40-plus) and in front of his home crowd he capitalised on good batting conditions in Sydney.

28. 117 v India, Sydney, 2015

208 balls | SR 56.25 | 15 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-204 | Innings end: 4-415 | Result: Match drawn

On an absolute road at the SCG, Australia’s top six all passed 50 for the first time in history with Smith leading the way with yet another ton. After centuries in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne before it, this hundred marked the fourth-consecutive match against India in which Smith had reached three figures. The new superstar finish the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an astonishing 769 runs, the most ever by a batter in a series of four or fewer Tests.

27. 165no v Pakistan, Melbourne, 2016

246 balls | SR 67.07 | 13 fours, 1 six | In at: 2-244 | Innings end: Unbeaten, 8-624 declared | Result: Australia win by an innings and 18 runs

Smith’s love-affair with the MCG continued with a third-straight century in Melbourne. Although there was consistent rain on the first two days, batting was not particularly difficult as Azhar Ali showed with an unbeaten double century. With Australia ahead by 30 at stumps on day four, Smith switched gears to pile on the runs with Mitchell Starc, given Australia two sessions to skittle Pakistan, which they did. It was Smith's 17th Test century and a deserving player of the match.

26. 138 v New Zealand, Perth, 2015

185 balls | SR 74.59 | 18 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 1-8 | Innings end: 3-270 | Result: Match drawn

An extremely batter-friendly WACA greeted Australia and New Zealand with the Trans-Tasman Trophy on the line. Unsurprisingly, the class batters made centuries: Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson from New Zealand and David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges and Steve Smith from Australia. The absence of a second-innings century stood out to some in Smith's burgeoning record but it put that to bed on the fourth afternoon. The hosts would draw the match, sealing the series with one to play.

25. 192 v India, Melbourne, 2014

305 balls | SR 62.95 | 15 fours, 2 sixes | In at: 2-115 | Innings end: 10-530 | Result: Match drawn

Smith would later admit regret in his dismissal eight runs short of a maiden Test double century, which saw him out bowled attempting an audacious ramp shot. Leading up to that moment however he displayed an array of much more conventional strokes as his golden summer got even better with a third-straight century.

24. 200no v West Indies, Perth, 2022

311 balls | SR 64.30 | 16 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-151 | Innings end: Unbeaten, 4-598 declared | Result: Australia won by 164 runs

Perth had been a fruitful location in Smith's Test career to date and his trip there in 2022-23 proved to be no different. The visiting West Indian attack were met with a player who later revealed he had made subtle tweaks to his technique in order to recapture form of seasons past. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne combined for a 251-run third-wicket stand as Australia cruised towards a mammoth 4-598. It was Smith's fourth century in Perth and second double century after his career best of 239 against England at the WACA in 2017-18.

23. 130 v Pakistan, Brisbane, 2016

222 balls | SR 58.55 | 19 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-75 | Innings end: 4-232 | Result: Australia won by 39 runs

To date Smith's sole pink-ball century. Pakistan's bowlers didn't quite get their radar right, especially under lights, and Smith reached his 16th Test century with the artificial illumination in full effect.

22. 143 v England, The Oval, 2015

252 balls | SR 56.74 | 17 fours, 2 sixes | In at: 1-110 | Innings end: 8-467 | Result: Australia won by an innings and 46 runs

Australia had lost the Ashes by the time the series came to its final destination at The Oval and Smith's form in the previous Tests had been worrying: score of 7, 8, 6 and 5 was cause for concern for the right-hander. However, at the venue where Smith scored his maiden Test ton only two years earlier, selectors kept their faith in Smith and it paid off as Australia romped to a large innings victory.

21. 131 v India, Sydney 2021

226 balls | SR 57.96 | 16 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-106 | Innings end: 10-338 | Result: Match drawn

It had been 490 days since Smith's most recent trip past triple figures in Tests (his 219 against England in Manchester) and the relief was clear to see when he passed the milestone on the first day of the New Year's Test. On the back of suggestions he was past his best (despite brilliant form in ODIs), Smith celebrated with two intense swooshes of the bat in front of his adoring home crowd. Unfortunately for Australia, the middle and lower order provided little support for Smith, whose innings came to an end courtesy of a deadly Ravindra Jadeja throw as Smith tried to shield the strike from No.11 Josh Hazlewood.

20. 119 v Sri Lanka, Colombo (SSC), 2016

218 balls | SR 54.58 | 10 fours, 1 six | In at: 1-21 | Innings end: 3-275 | Result: Sri Lanka won by 163 runs

Smith's Australia had already lost the series but the Aussie No.3 was determined to make a statement in the third and final Test in Colombo. On another bunsen burner, Smith reached his first century in Asia, made all the more impressive by countering the red-hot Rangana Herath in his home conditions. Together with fellow centurion Shaun Marsh the pair worked Australia into a first-innings lead, but a disastrous fourth-innings collapse saw Australia lose the series 3-0.

19. 110 v England, Lord’s, 2023

184 balls | SR 59.78| 15 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-96 | Innings end: 8-393 | Result: Australia won by 43 runs

Smith’s brilliance was on show again at Lord's, a venue where he already had a storied history. Australia were sent in on a greenish deck and the ball was moving considerably when Smith arrived at the crease. Happy to compile his runs in his own time, in contrast to England’s crash-and-bash approach, Smith’s fifty came in 102 balls. Once there though, Smith shifted gears, motoring to his next fifty in only 67 balls, all without giving England a chance. It was his eighth century in England; of all visiting batters to the UK only Sir Donald Bradman (11) has more. It was also his 32nd Test ton – of all Australians only Ricky Ponting (41) has more.

18. 138 v New Zealand, Christchurch, 2016

241 balls | SR 57.26 | 17 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-67 | Innings end: 4-357 | Result: Australia won by seven wickets

With the No.1 Test ranking on the line, nothing short of victory suffice for the skipper, Steve Smith. He spent nearly six hours at the crease and put on 289 with Joe Burns for the third wicket to ensure, not only a first-innings lead, but that the mantle of ‘world’s best’ would belong the men in the Baggy Green. To back it up, he personally saw Australia across the line with an unbeaten 53 in the second innings, a knock that saw his career batting average jump above 60 for the first time.

17. 199 v West Indies, Kingston, 2015

361 balls | SR 55.12 | 21 fours, 2 sixes | In at: 1-0 | Innings end: 9-393 | Result: Australia won by 277 runs

Smith was into the action from the fourth ball of the match after David Warner was out in the first over. The prolific right hander was eventually out 125 overs later, just one miserly run short of his first double-ton. Smith's class was apparent as his innings was the only century of the match as the Kingston pitch progressively crumbled. Only a searing yorker from Jerome Taylor prevented Smith from registering his first double century.

16. 239 v England, Perth, 2017

399 balls | SR 59.89 | 30 fours, 1 six | In at: 2-55 | Innings end: 6-560 | Result: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs

Hosting its final Test as the premier cricket venue in Perth, the WACA Ground served up a farewell gift Smith could have only dreamed of; a glorious batting surface accompanied by five days of bright sunshine. Smith cashed in, crunching 30 fours and a six on his way to his highest Test. His 301-run partnership with Mitch Marsh (181) lifted Australia to 9(dec)-662, enough to clinch an innings victory and secure an unassailable lead in the Ashes at the earliest possible opportunity.

15. 121 v India, The Oval, 2023

268 balls | SR 45.14 | 19 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-71 | Innings end: 6-387 | Result: Australia won by 209 runs

India had taken the early advantage in the final of the World Test Championship, reducing Australia to 3-76 on the first morning with their four-pronged pace attack relishing the favourable conditions at the Oval. But Smith, always one to relish the big moments and the big matches, delivered. Combining with Travis Head for a match-defining 285-run partnership, the pair ensured Australia reached a position from which they couldn’t lose. Smith went to stumps on day one on 95 off 227 balls, but it took him only two to reach his milestone the following day, thanks to a couple of trademark flicks to the leg side off Mohammed Siraj half-volleys.

14. 133 v India, Brisbane, 2014

191 balls | SR 69.63 | 13 fours, 2 sixes | In at: 2-98 | Innings end: 8-398 | Result: Australia won by four wickets

On December 17, 2014, Smith was given the privilege of captaining the Australian cricket team after Michael Clarke succumbed to a hamstring injury. Wearing the captain’s blazer handed to him by former skipper Mark Taylor, Smith lost the toss but that would be his only false step during his first five days in charge. By lunch the following morning he had become just the ninth Australian to score a century on Test captaincy debut. Smith’s record as captain was sublime: 15 centuries in 38 matches at an average of 66.67.

13. 111 v India, Dharamsala, 2017

173 balls | SR 64.16 | 14 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 1-10 | Innings end: 6-208 | Result: India won by eight wickets

In Dharamsala's debut as a Test venue, wrote himself into more history with the ground's first Test centurion. Smith’s knock at the foot of the Himalayas put him in rarefied air, reaching his 20th century in his 99th Test innings, the fourth fastest in history behind Sir Donald Bradman (55 innings), Sunil Gavaskar (93) and Matthew Hayden (95). The knock underlined his stature as his team's and Test cricket’s premier batter, it wasn't enough to prevent another loss as India wrapped up the series 2-1.

12. 178no v India, Ranchi, 2017

361 balls | SR 49.30 | 17 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 1-50 | Innings end: Unbeaten, 451 all out | Result: Match drawn

On a slow, low, flat deck in Ranchi, Smith showed powers of extreme concentration by batting for eight-and-a-half hours without offering a chance. His innings was the backbone of Australia’s 451 and he was destined for another double century, if only he didn’t run out of partners. It was one of the kinder pitches he has faced in India and the hosts agreed, piling on more than 600, reducing Australia's chances of winning to zero.

11. 141no v England, Brisbane, 2017

326 balls | SR 43.25 | 14 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-30 | Innings end: Unbeaten, 328 all out | Result: Australia won by 10 wickets

Smith's 21st Test century came in the opening match of the 2017-18 Ashes series and it set the tone for what would be another successful campaign at home for the Australians. The home side found themselves in a perilous position at 4-76 (in reply to England's 302) but Smith accumulated a patient ton, often against a barrage of short-pitched bowling from Jake Ball and Chris Woakes and a heavy leg-side field. Australia's captain stood tall, withstanding everything thrown at him and finished not out, having guided his side to a first-innings lead. He claimed player-of-the-match honours as Australia began their quest to retrieve the urn in the best possible manner, with a 10-wicket win.

10. 145no v Sri Lanka, Galle, 2022

272 balls | SR 53.30 | 16 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-70 | Innings end: Unbeaten, 364 all out | Result: Sri Lanka won by an innings and 39 runs

Coming off a home Ashes series and a tour to Pakistan where he hadn't managed to add to his century list, Smith's 28th Test ton came in the second Test of Australia's tour to Sri Lanka in 2022. With political upheaval literally happening on the other side of the stadium's walls in Galle, Smith conquered a pitch that was turning square to produce a masterclass in playing spin bowling. With a bit of support from the tail it could have been far more for the No.4 as Australia squandered their last five wickets for just 35 to leave him stranded on 145 not out.

9. 138no v England, The Oval, 2013

241 balls | SR 57.26 | 16 fours, 2 sixes | In at: 3-144 | Innings end: Unbeaten, 9-492 declared | Result: Match drawn

After 92 on a raging turner in Mohali and a fluent 89 in Manchester, Smith had come close to his maiden century on a couple of occasions. His moment would finally come in the final match of the 2013 Ashes, reaching three figures for the first time in his 12th Test. Part-timer Jonathan Trott entered the attack with Smith on 94 in an attempt to break the youngster's concentration, but a straight six sealed the deal as Smith scored the first of many memorable hundreds.

8. 111 v England, Perth, 2013

208 balls | SR 53.36 | 14 fours, 2 sixes | In at: 3-106 | Innings end: 8-338 | Result: Australia won by 150 runs

Having failed in Brisbane and Adelaide to start the 2013-14 Ashes, Smith’s spot in the side was far from secure. At that point the 24-year-old needed an innings of substance, a century, to silence the doubters who relentlessly pointed at his quirky technique as being unsuitable for Test match cricket. Smith produced one of his most important performances to steer his side out of trouble and cement his position for the foreseeable future. He took on gallant England new-ball pair James Anderson and Stuart Broad and won, sent off-spinner Graeme Swann into the stands twice and was ruthless against new allrounder Ben Stokes. Reflecting on the innings years later, Smith said it’s the one that made him believe he was good enough to compete at the highest level; a level he now dominates like few have before him.

7. 215 v England, Lord's, 2015

346 balls | SR 62.13 | 25 fours, 1 six | In at: 1-78 | Innings end: 6-533 | Result: Australia won by 405 runs

Smith was under the spotlight at the ‘home of cricket’ for the second Test of the 2015 Ashes series, that he entered as the world's No.1 ranked batter. Standing up to the occasion, he shined bigger and brighter than he ever had before. Walking out to bat after David Warner and Chris Rogers put on 78 for the first wicket, the No.3 went about his work straight away, getting off the mark from the first ball he faced before collecting a boundary four balls later. His half-century came from 110 balls and was handed a life when dropped by Ian Bell at second slip shortly after the milestone. He made the most of it, scoring his next 50 runs in as many balls to have his name engraved on the Lord’s honour board. But he wasn’t done there. Smith powered to his maiden Test double-century, only the third at Lord’s by an Australian and the first in 77 years. His 215, like 22 of his hundreds, contributed to a win and against Australia’s fiercest rivals to boot.

6. 211 v England, Old Trafford, 2019

319 balls | SR 66.14 | 24 fours, 2 sixes | In at: 2-28 | Innings end: 8-438 | Result: Australia won by 185 runs

Coming back into the side after missing previous Test with concussion, Smith continued his total domination of England in the 2019 series with a near flawless innings. It was his third Ashes double-century, his second abroad, and it put Australia into a position to allow the side to retain the urn on foreign soil for the first time in 18 years.

5. 162no v India, Adelaide, 2014

231 balls | SR 70.12 | 21 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-206 | Innings end: Unbeaten, 7-517 declared | Result: Australia won by 48 runs

The first Test against India in 2014 was relocated and rescheduled following the tragic death of Phillip Hughes several days earlier. With emotions running high, Smith played like a man possessed and raised the bat to the heavens before pointing the Hughes’s Test number, 408, that had been painted at midwicket when he reached the milestone.To produce such an innings so soon after the loss of a close friend can't be understated, and set Smith on the path for one of the most dominant summers in recent memory.

4. 142 v England, Edgbaston, 2019 (second innings)

207 balls | SR 68.59 | 14 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 2-27 | Innings end: 5-331 | Result: Australia won by 251 runs

Fresh off a first-innings century in what was his first Test outing since the sandpaper scandal of 2018, Smith, incredibly, doubled the dose. Not only did he again shut out abuse from the Birmingham crowd, but Smith – as he did in the first innings – singlehandedly steered Australia out of peril and into a position of dominance. Arriving at the wicket with the tourists 2-27 and still 63 runs behind England’s first-innings total, Smith steadied then drove the ship in key partnerships with Travis Head (130 runs for the fourth wicket) and Matthew Wade (126 for the fifth wicket) that gave Australia a match-winning lead. Notably, Marnus Labuschagne – then a squad player running the drinks for Australia – rated this innings as “maybe even better than the first (innings)”.

3. 100 v South Africa, Centurion, 2014

213 balls | SR 46.94 | 13 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 4-98 | Innings end: 5-331 | Result: Australia won by 281 runs

Facing an attack of South African champions Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander is never easy at the best of times, let alone on a fast, bouncy wicket. But that was exactly what Smith was faced with, and conquered, on his way to an even century. Australia were in strife at 4-98 when Smith joined Shaun Marsh at the crease just after lunch on day one but together they added 233 for the fifth wicket with Smith a century of pure class. Smith would admit on the eve of his 100th Test that it was a turning point in his career: "I probably didn’t feel like I belonged until my fourth hundred (at Centurion). To be able to score a hundred against them gave me a lot of confidence to know I could belong at this level. That was probably the first time I really felt it."

2. 109 v India, Pune, 2017

202 balls | SR 53.96 | 11 fours, 0 sixes | In at: 1-82 | Innings end: 4-294 | Result: Australia won by 333 runs

The Pune pitch spun at right angles from the first ball, making any batting of substance extremely challenging. Smith certainly had fortune in his knock, having been dropped several times, but no other player in the match got close to three figures. Smith stamped his authority on the series with a second-innings ton that the captain himself rated as one of his finest. Against an Indian attack that featured the world’s top two Test spinners, Smith put on a masterclass against high-quality spin and crucially, remained unfazed if the ball beat his outside edge. The century set up Australia's first win in India in 13 years and was the first of three tons in the series, a feat never before achieved by an Australia captain in India.

1. 144 v England, Edgbaston, 2019 (first innings)

219 balls | SR 65.75 | 16 fours, 2 sixes | In at: 2-17 | Innings end: 10-284 | Result: Australia won by 251 runs

A clear number one. Not just by our measure, but by almost all of his teammates. It’s difficult to imagine a more pressurised environment for any sportsperson, let alone cricketer, than what Smith faced at Birmingham in 2019. In what was his first Test since the ball-tampering scandal, which saw him stripped him of the Australian captaincy and banned for 12 months, Smith walked out to bat on the opening morning of the Ashes to an abusive Edgbaston crowd all-too-ready to remind him of previous misdeeds. If that wasn’t enough, his team were in early trouble, reduced to 2-17 and in need of rescuing. Enter Smith, whose exterior belied the tense surrounds as he drove, pulled and whipped his way to a big score. Yet wickets continued to fall around him, and at 8-122 Smith looked certain to be either stranded or forced into a reckless shot. But he took charge, showed significant faith in tailenders Peter Siddle (44) and Nathan Lyon (12), and singlehandedly took Australia to a competitive total. The relief on Smith’s face was palpable, and the innings proved the impetus for an historic individual Ashes to come.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood