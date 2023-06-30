'They kept presenting opportunities for us': Smith

Steve Smith has revealed how a timely suggestion to his skipper helped shift the complexion of the second Test through one helter-skelter hour late on day two.

On Thursday morning at Lord's, Smith had reached another batting milestone in his extraordinary career, moving on to his 32nd Test century the day after reaching 9000 runs in the five-day game.

But he went on to have just as much influence in the field after a calf injury to off-spinner Nathan Lyon threatened to completely derail Australia's day with England motoring along handsomely in response to the visitors' 416.

"It wasn't ideal," reflected Smith. "We're going to miss Nathan this game and could miss him for a little while. I said to Patty (Cummins), 'Why don't we go for it with the short stuff?'"

The tactic was devised with England's 'Bazball' philosophy, in which they appear to be unwilling to refuse a challenge, firmly in mind. And sure enough, three of England's key batters fell into the trap, with Smith adding to a fine all-round day by taking two catches in the deep.

"That's how they play their cricket, I thought it worked well on this wicket," he added. "We had to revert to a different tactic.

"It was interesting. You ask most of the fast bowlers, they probably wouldn't want to keep charging in and bowling short stuff, but while it looked as likely as it did on a pretty benign surface, I think it was the right way to go.

If you get under a few, then we might stop doing it – maybe, I'm not sure – but they kept taking it on and they kept presenting opportunities for us."

The first of the 34-year-old's catches came on the boundary as Ollie Pope didn't get hold of all of Cameron Green's bouncer, and the second was key, as Smith dived forward to scoop up Joe Root's mishit hoick off Mitchell Starc.

"We felt like we were in the game for a lot of the time there," said Smith, pondering England's self-destructive 45 minutes.

"Until probably (Ben) Stokes, he came out and he started to duck under a few, but we were setting the fields and they were taking it on and creating opportunities."

Earlier, Smith had again put his name on the Lord's honours board serenely to become the fourth Australian batter to have his name inscribed twice, after also making 215 at the venue in 2015.

Unbeaten on 85 overnight after looking in complete control on the opening day, he had one scare when beaten by Stuart Broad on 99 but reached his ton soon after with an imperious cover drive off James Anderson, earning a warm embrace from batting partner, captain Cummins.

England were finally glad to see the back of their old tormentor when he was well caught in the gully by Ben Duckett for 110, attempting to drive Josh Tongue.

The milestone ton, coming a decade since his first at The Oval, brought Smith level with Steve Waugh in the list of Australian centurions, with only another former captain Ricky Ponting ahead of them on 41.

